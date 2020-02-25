Mushrooms come in so many forms and can add a lot of depth or body to any dish, be it meat, rice or any pasta dish.

All these combinations provide us with a range of textures and flavors and that gives us a lot of scopes when it comes to pairing.

Below is a selection of the best pairings that are sure to captivate you.

Barley and Mushroom Salad with Klein Constantia Sauvignon Blanc. Picture: Supplied

Barley and Mushroom Salad paired with Klein Constantia Sauvignon Blanc

This perfectly poised Sauvignon Blanc is well rounded and has a creamy texture. Bursting with flavours of citrus and passion fruit it finishes fresh and vibrant with lingering acidity while retaining its full body. The brightness cuts through the buttery mushrooms and barley making it a perfect companion for this umami-rich, summery salad.

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 cup pearl barley

Salt and pepper to taste

Extra virgin olive oil

500g portabellini mushrooms, sliced

1 garlic clove, finely grated

2 shallots, thinly sliced

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp thyme leaves

1 cup fresh coriander, roughly chopped

1 cup fresh parsley, roughly chopped

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 endives

Method

Cook barley in a pot of boiling salted water until tender. Drain; spread out on a clean tray and allow to cool.

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high. Cook mushrooms until golden brown all over. Season mushrooms with salt and pepper. Add garlic, shallots, butter, and thyme and cook until just tender and fragrant.

In a large bowl; toss cooled barley with cooked mushroom mixture. Fold in coriander, parsley, lemon juice and taste for seasoning.

Arrange endive leaves on a large platter or in individual bowls. Spoon over the herby mushroom and barley mix and serve.

Mushroom Bunny Chow with Paul Cluver Riesling. Picture: Supplied

Mushroom Bunny Chow paired with Paul Cluver Riesling

Riesling has an impressive ability to accommodate a vast variety of flavour packed foods. In this spicy, coconut, creamy curry, the Riesling’s acidity cuts through the rich sauce, and the palate cleanses in harmony with the dish. The nose shows ripe green apple, apple blossom, and fynbos honey notes. There are a perfect balance and playfulness between the natural residual sugar and the acidity resulting in a very refreshing wine pairing perfect for this spicy curry.

Serves: 6

Ingredients

Extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, finely grated

1 thumb-size piece of ginger, grated

500g button mushrooms, quartered

1 tbsp garam masala

1 tsp chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground cumin

4 pods green cardamom

2 large potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 x 400g tin crushed tomatoes

1 cup vegetable stock

1 x 400g tin coconut cream

1 x 400g tin butter beans, drained

200g green beans, trimmed and cut into 2cm pieces

Juice of ½ lemon

Fresh coriander for serving

Salt and pepper, to taste

6 mini sourdoughs or other mini loaves

Method

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large pot. Add onions and cook on medium until tender. Add garlic and ginger and sauté until fragrant. Add mushrooms and cook until golden. Add spices, salt, and pepper to taste, and fry together for 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon remove the spicy mushrooms and set aside.

Add potatoes and pour in chopped tomatoes and stock and bring to a simmer. Simmer until potatoes are tender and the sauce has reduced and thickened. Add coconut cream, butter beans, and green beans. Simmer until the green beans are tender.

Return the mushrooms to the pot and stir to reheat. Taste for seasoning and adjust accordingly.

Finish the curry with fresh lemon juice and coriander.

Cut the tops off the mini bread and gently scoop out the bread inside. Fill the bread ‘bowls’ with the filling. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve immediately.

Baby Button Pizza Omelette with Mason Road Chenin Blanc. Picture: Supplied

Mushroom Pizza Omelette paired with Mason Road Chenin Blanc

Mason Road Chenin Blanc is a zesty, fresh and vibrant Chenin with a lengthy finish of dried apricot, pear, and honey that balances a little residual sugar with bright acidity. The acidity compliments the rich omelette and umami mushrooms. This versatile wine is incredibly food-friendly and well-balanced with a creamy round texture and a lingering aftertaste. The balance of flavours in the omelette works perfectly with its crispness.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp butter

2 garlic cloves, grated

150g baby button mushrooms

1 tsp dried oregano

6 eggs

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

8 sundried tomato halves

¼ cup pitted kalamata olives

100g feta cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

Extra virgin olive oil

½ lemon

Fresh rocket, basil and chilli flakes for serving

Method

Preheat oven grill to high. Melt butter in a 24cm cast iron (or ovenproof) pan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring until fragrant. Add mushrooms and oregano, and cook until golden brown.

Meanwhile, whisk eggs well and season, then pour into the hot pan, swirling to evenly coat. Scatter with fresh tomatoes. Cook, without stirring, for 2-3 minutes or until the bottom of the omelette is set. Transfer omelette to oven and grill until the top is cooked and lightly golden.

Scatter with sundried tomatoes, olives, and feta. Toss rocket and basil with a little lemon juice and olive oil. Serve immediately with dried chilli flakes alongside.

Recipes provided by the South African Mushroom Farmers' Association.