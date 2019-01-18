Today is National Popcorn Day, a day to celebrate one of the most loved popular treats worldwide.
We looked at some of the amazing popcorn toppings you can enjoy with your favourite snack today, and below are some of the recipes you can try by Anna Stockwell.
Maple-Bacon Popcorn
Ingredients
- 1tsp olive oil
- 1kg thick-cut bacon
- ¾ cup maple syrup
- 1tsp fresh-ground black pepper
- ½tsp salt
- 6 cups basic popcorn
Method
- Preheat an oven to 350°. Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add bacon strips and cook until crisp, turning occasionally. Remove bacon to a paper towel-lined plate; reserve 2 tablespoons bacon drippings.
- Crumble bacon. Toss bacon, drippings, maple syrup, black pepper, and salt with popcorn. Spread popcorn mixture in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheets and bake for 10 minutes, rotating trays halfway through, stirring occasionally. Serve hot.
Mexican Corn-on-the-Cob Popcorn
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 6tbsp lime zest (from about 6 limes)
- 8tsp crumbled cotija cheese
- ¼ tsp chili powder
- ¼ tsp cayenne powder
- ¾ tsp salt
- 3tbsp butter, melted
- 6 cups basic popcorn
Method
- In a large bowl, toss all ingredients.