Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not also make it the most delish by tossing in some variety?
Sausages with coconut milk, vegetables, and eggs baked in an oven? This is an excellent choice for any breakfast! You can also cook your hash brown breakfast in a slow cooker.
Ingredients
Coconut oil
480g bulk breakfast sausages
2tbsp arrowroot powder
200ml can coconut milk
Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
6 large eggs, beaten
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp onion powder
1tsp salt
1 bunch fresh green onions, finely chopped
Method
Preheat an oven to 350 F.. Lightly grease 3-quart baking sheet with coconut oil.
In a large nonstick skillet, cook sausages over medium-high heat until browned, for about five minutes, breaking them into small pieces with a wooden spatula. Sprinkle arrowroot powder over the cooked sausages, stirring to coat, then pour in 1½ cups coconut milk.
Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture comes to boil, for about 3-5 minutes. Add cracked black pepper.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine beaten eggs and remaining coconut milk, spices, salt, and chopped green onions.
In greased baking sheet, spread hash browns evenly, then lightly season with a pinch of salt. Top with chopped green onions, then sausage mixture, then egg mixture. Bake in preheated oven for 40-45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Turn off the oven and remove baked hash brown from it. Transfer to a serving plate. Cut into squares and serve immediately.
Recipe: Taste of Home.