Baked Hash Brown Sausage Breakfast Casserole. Picture from Instagram

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not also make it the most delish by tossing in some variety? Sausages with coconut milk, vegetables, and eggs baked in an oven? This is an excellent choice for any breakfast! You can also cook your hash brown breakfast in a slow cooker.

Ingredients

Coconut oil

480g bulk breakfast sausages

2tbsp arrowroot powder

200ml can coconut milk

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

6 large eggs, beaten

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

1tsp salt

1 bunch fresh green onions, finely chopped

Method

Preheat an oven to 350 F.. Lightly grease 3-quart baking sheet with coconut oil.

In a large nonstick skillet, cook sausages over medium-high heat until browned, for about five minutes, breaking them into small pieces with a wooden spatula. Sprinkle arrowroot powder over the cooked sausages, stirring to coat, then pour in 1½ cups coconut milk.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture comes to boil, for about 3-5 minutes. Add cracked black pepper.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine beaten eggs and remaining coconut milk, spices, salt, and chopped green onions.

In greased baking sheet, spread hash browns evenly, then lightly season with a pinch of salt. Top with chopped green onions, then sausage mixture, then egg mixture. Bake in preheated oven for 40-45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Turn off the oven and remove baked hash brown from it. Transfer to a serving plate. Cut into squares and serve immediately.

Recipe: Taste of Home.



