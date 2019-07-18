Carrot Cake Porridge. Picture: Monica Mignone (Instagram)

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. For me, it's porridge, as I see it as a delicious and comforting meal. It also fill me up and provides energy that keeps me going for hours. I might not be a sweet tooth person, but I'll add a bit of sweetness via toppings.

But for those wishing to try a breakfast meet dessert meal, try carrot cake porridge. It's healthy, and does not take long to prepare.

This recipe has been provided by food lover Monica Mignone. Her style of cooking can be summed as simple, familiar, and unpretentious.

Carrot Cake Porridge

Ingredients

1 carrot

¾ cup rolled oats

1 ½ milk of choice

2tsp cinnamon

1tsp nutmeg

2tbsp Greek yoghurt

2tbsp cream cheese, softened

1tsp vanilla extract

2tsp currants

2tsp pumpkin seeds, preferably toasted

Honey, to serve

Method

Peel and finely grate carrot using a box grater. Combine grated carrot with oats, milk, cinnamon, nutmeg and a pinch of salt into a small saucepan on high heat.

Bring mixture to boil. Reduce to a simmer and cover with a lid for 5-10 minutes, or until the consistency of the mixture is to your liking. Pour carrot mixture into a bowl and set aside to cool for 5 minutes.

While oats are cooling, combine yoghurt, cream cheese and vanilla extract into a small bowl, whisk well to combine.

To serve, divide carrot cake porridge between two bowls, and top with cream cheese yoghurt, currants, pumpkin seeds and a drizzle of honey.

Recipe by Monica Mignone.



