Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day.
For me, it's porridge, as I see it as a delicious and comforting meal. It also fill me up and provides energy that keeps me going for hours. I might not be a sweet tooth person, but I'll add a bit of sweetness via toppings.
But for those wishing to try a breakfast meet dessert meal, try carrot cake porridge. It's healthy, and does not take long to prepare.
This recipe has been provided by food lover Monica Mignone. Her style of cooking can be summed as simple, familiar, and unpretentious.
Carrot Cake Porridge
Ingredients
1 carrot
¾ cup rolled oats
1 ½ milk of choice
2tsp cinnamon
1tsp nutmeg
2tbsp Greek yoghurt
2tbsp cream cheese, softened
1tsp vanilla extract
2tsp currants
2tsp pumpkin seeds, preferably toasted
Honey, to serve
Method
Peel and finely grate carrot using a box grater. Combine grated carrot with oats, milk, cinnamon, nutmeg and a pinch of salt into a small saucepan on high heat.
Bring mixture to boil. Reduce to a simmer and cover with a lid for 5-10 minutes, or until the consistency of the mixture is to your liking. Pour carrot mixture into a bowl and set aside to cool for 5 minutes.
While oats are cooling, combine yoghurt, cream cheese and vanilla extract into a small bowl, whisk well to combine.
To serve, divide carrot cake porridge between two bowls, and top with cream cheese yoghurt, currants, pumpkin seeds and a drizzle of honey.
Recipe by Monica Mignone.