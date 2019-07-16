Chocolate Chip Hobnobs. Picture: Instagram (Anna Winstone)

Is there anything that makes everything better like chocolate? Obviously not! If you have a sweet tooth, you are probably familiar with chocolate chips. But if you are not, they are small chunks of sweetened chocolate that can be used in dessert making, and come in many flavours including mint, white chocolate, dark chocolate, peanut butter, milk chocolate just to name a few.

You can use them to make various pastries, cakes, muffins, pancakes, pies, and cookies. They can also be melted and used in sauces and other recipes.

So, why not grab those chocolate chips and make this amazing chocolate chip hobnobs recipe? This recipe is not loaded with quite so much sugar. And to take them to the next level you can dip them in chocolate.

To even get the most out of them, you can devour and grab a cuppa to dunk the cookies.

Chocolate Chip Hobnobs

Makes: 8

Ingredients

200g oat flour

50g oats

60g coconut sugar

1tsp baking powder

40g coconut oil

40ml maple syrup

60ml almond milk

100g chocolate chips

Method

Preheat oven to 180 degrees. Mix together all dry ingredients excluding the chocolate.

Melt coconut oil over a low heat and stir in maple syrup. Mix into dry mix.

Add 60ml almond milk to the mix and combine to form a cookie dough texture. Stir through the chocolate.

Mould into cookie shapes and bake for 12 minutes for cookies or 16-18 mins if you want them crunchier like biscuits!

Recipe by Anna Winstone.



