Green garlic season is fleeting.





For a month every spring, slender white-tipped stalks of youthful garlic appear in the market next to the scallions and young, newly dug onions.





It can be hard to tell them all apart by looking, but the difference is obvious if you stick your nose near and inhale.





Though not intensely pungent, green garlic still smells like its more mature brethren, albeit milder and earthier, with an herbal freshness.





Which is exactly the appeal. Green garlic has the spirit of regular garlic, but at a gentle whisper rather than an aggressive roar. It’s a springtime treat that you shouldn’t pass up if you see it.





And if you do see it, take home the stalks and put them in everything.





If you want them sweet and mellow, sauté them with butter and oil, or roast whole stalks until caramelized.