House of Angostura Pink Gin. Picture from 'Make Me A Cocktail'.

If you’re looking for a light summer drink, look no further than the ‘Original’ Pink Gin. It’s the perfect aperitif to enjoy almost anywhere any time of day, from relaxing poolside before sunset to sitting around the dinner table with friends.

Light and bright, the Pink Gin cocktail is a no mess, no fuss two-ingredient tipple that can be made in seconds.

Angostura’s ‘Original’ Pink Gin

Ingredients

60 ml gin

2 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters

Ice

Method

In a mixing glass filled with ice stir together gin and bitters, then strain into a serving glass over ice and get ready to indulge in a classic.

Although there aren’t many variations on the classic you could add your favourite mixer or try your hand at experimenting if you’re feeling a little more creative. Cedric Charles Dickens (great-grandson of Charles Dickens) had his own method for a Pink Gin. His version, called a ‘Burnt Pink Gin’, consisted of one teaspoon Angostura aromatic bitters burnt by heating over a flame, poured into a large tot of dry gin.



