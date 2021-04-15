Quick and easy one-pot savoury rice recipe you can try today

Rice is a fundamental food in many cultural cuisines around the world, and it is an important cereal crop that is a staple in many homes.

Most of us know that there are several benefits of eating rice, but what most of us might not know is what those benefits are. Although knowing the exact benefits of rice might not be common knowledge, one thing’s for certain, it's delicious! Who doesn't love eating rice?

Health experts reveal that rice forms an integral part of a balanced diet as it can provide nutrients without having any negative impacts on health.

Below is one of my favourite rice recipes, savoury rice. Savoury rice is an easy and versatile one-pot recipe featuring rice and various vegetables cooked in stock for lots of flavour, colour, and texture. It's a great alternative to plain rice and can be served as a main dish or side.

To make this recipe, you will need a few simple ingredients. The recipe is simple to make and such a good way of adding lots of flavour and interest to rice while cooking it.