Olive Oil Quick Bread With Pancetta, Dates And Goat Cheese
(Serves 10)
The flavours develop even more after the bread rests for a day, wrapped in foil and refrigerated.
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 90g pancetta, chopped into pea-size pieces
- 1/2 medium onion, minced (1/2 cup)
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup cornmeal
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 12 pitted dates, chopped into pea-size pieces (about 1 cup)
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary leaves
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh chives
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 3 large eggs
- About 90g (1/3 cup) fresh goat cheese, crumbled into pea-size pieces
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Coat the inside of your loaf pan with cooking oil spray.
- Line a plate with a paper towel.
- Cook the pancetta in a dry skillet over medium heat until crisped, about 8 minutes.
- Use a slotted spoon to transfer the pancetta to the lined plate to drain.
- As needed, pour off all but about a teaspoon of the rendered fat in the pan, then return to medium heat and add the onion.
- Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until wilted and lightly browned in spots.
- Remove from the heat.
- Whisk together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt in a mixing bowl.
- Add the chopped dates and fresh parsley, rosemary and chives; use your fingers to break up the sticky pieces and coat them with the flour mixture.
- This will help keep those solids from sinking to the bottom during baking.
- Whisk together the oil, milk and eggs in a liquid measuring cup until well incorporated.
- Make a well in the center of the flour mixture; pour in the oil mixture.
- Use a flexible spatula to gently stir and combine the liquid and dry ingredients, scraping the dry ingredients up from the bottom of the bowl regularly.
- Once there are no white streaks remaining, stir in the crisped pancetta, cooked onion and goat cheese until evenly distributed.
- Scrape into the prepared pan.
- Bake (middle rack) for 55 to 65 minutes, until the cake has risen to form a golden brown crown and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
- Turn out from the pan onto a wire rack to cool for at least 10 minutes before serving, or cool completely before storing.
From Bring It! columnist and cookbook author Cathy Barrow for The Washington Post