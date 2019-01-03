Quick Quinoa Pilaf Photo: Stacy Zarin Goldberg

Whole grains keep you fuller longer, help keep your blood sugar steady, and have more antioxidants and other nutrients than refined grains.



Make ahead: The pilaf can be refrigerated for up to 4 days, and it can be reheated or served at room temperature.





Ingredients

3 large green onions

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup quinoa (rinsed)

1 3/4 cups water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup sliced almonds, toasted

Method

Thinly slice the green onions, keeping the white/light green parts and dark-green parts separate. Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the white/light green sliced green onions and cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally, until they have softened. Add the quinoa and cook for 30 seconds, stirring, until evenly coated. Add the water and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 15 minutes, or until the water is absorbed. Remove from the heat and allow to sit and steam (covered) for 5 minutes, then uncover and fluff with a fork. Stir in the salt, pepper, almonds and the sliced dark green onions and serve.