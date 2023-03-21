Quick recipes to make before load shedding strikes

Have you been giving out a collective sigh whenever load shedding hits? And have you ever wondered what to eat when there is no electricity, or googled load shedding dinner ideas?

Instead of going hungry, or making the regrettable decision of ordering takeaways, try these recipes that will curb those cravings. Avocado smoothie bowl. Picture: Supplied Avocado smoothie bowl Ingredients

1 avocado ½ cup spinach 1 tsp chia seeds

1 tsp honey 2 dates Almond milk

Method Blend everything together. Add enough milk for consistency.

Serve chilled. Tabbouleh and falafel salad. Picture: Supplied Tabbouleh and falafel salad Ingredients

Salad 1 cup bulgur wheat, soaked in boiling water and strained. A handful of mint, dhania, and parsley

¼ cucumber, cubed ¼ red pepper, cubed ¼ red onion, finely cubed

Falafel 1 tin chickpeas Handful of dhania

¼ cup flour 2 tsp baking powder ½ onion

Salt and pepper for seasoning Method Mix all salad ingredients together.

Dress with olive oil, salt, pepper, and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Top with falafel and serve at room temperature. To make falafel: Mix all ingredients together and deep fry.

Recipes by the Chilli Chocolate Chefs. Fattoush salad. Picture: Supplied Fattoush salad Serves: 2

Ingredients 2 tomatoes, chopped into chunks ¼ cucumber, deseeded and sliced

½ red onion, sliced 1 small head of romaine lettuce, shredded A handful of mint leaves, roughly chopped

A handful of parsley leaves, roughly chopped 2 pitta breads 1 tsp sumac

For the dressing ½ garlic clove, crushed 2 tbs red wine vinegar

1 tbs extra virgin olive oil Juice ½ lemon Method

Toss together all the salad ingredients except for the pitta bread and sumac. Make up the dressing and season to taste. Leave these separate until just before serving. Next toast the pitta bread on a braai, until lightly golden (can be used without toasting). When cool, tear it into pieces and combine it with the salad and dressing. Spoon into two serving dishes and sprinkle over the sumac. No cook spicy bean and vegetable open wraps. Picture: Supplied No cook spicy bean and vegetable open wraps

Serves: 4 Ingredients 2 x 180g tubs of marinated chargrilled vegetables (available at local supermarkets)

2 x 400g cans of butter beans, drained and rinsed 200g tub tomato salsa 2 limes, zested and juiced

1 tbs red wine vinegar 2-3 tbs chopped red chillies, plus extra to serve Small bunch of coriander, chopped, plus extra, shredded, to serve

2 ripe avocados, stoned and diced 1 small garlic clove, finely grated 1 small red onion. Finely chopped and rinsed

8 medium soft flour tortillas 100ml soured cream or double-thick yoghurt, to serve Salad leaves, to serve

Method To make the filling mix, tip the drained marinated veg into a bowl with the beans. Stir in 2 tbs salsa, half the lime zest and juice, the vinegar, onion, chillies, and half the coriander. Set the mixture aside. Put the avocado in another bowl with the remaining lime zest and juice and the garlic. Roughly mash everything together with a fork, then season and stir through the remaining coriander.