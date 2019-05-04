Foodie, Mariam Jakoet Harris from Cooked Inc.says Ramadaan meal prep is about being practical and serving wholesome dishes that the whole family can enjoy.
This easy soup recipe can be made with simple ingredients from your pantry.
Quick and Simple Middle Eastern Style Soup
Ingredients
- Add 1 finely chopped onion to a pot with 1 tbs oil
- Sauté until onion is translucent
- Add 2 cloves of chopped garlic
- Add 1 cup of grated carrots
- Add 1 tsp jeera/cumin, 1 tsp gharam masala and 1 whole green chilli
- Add 1 cup of rinsed red lentils.
- Add 500ml chicken broth/stock
- Add 750ml water
Method
- Cook for 30 minutes (until lentils are soft). Remove chilli and give it a rough blend. Add salt to taste.
- Make a dressing for the soup: Into a mortar and pestle, add some flat leaf parsley, toasted almonds and sunflower seeds.
- Break it down to a crumb like texture.
- Loosen it up with extra virgin olive oil and freshly squeezed lemon.
- Serve with lemon wedges.