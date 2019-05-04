Quick and simple soup Middle Eastern Soup Picture: Supplied (Mariam Jakoet Harris)

says Ramadaan meal prep is about being practical and serving wholesome dishes that the whole family can enjoy.This easy soup recipe can be made with simple ingredients from your pantry.

Ingredients

Add 1 finely chopped onion to a pot with 1 tbs oil

Sauté until onion is translucent

Add 2 cloves of chopped garlic

Add 1 cup of grated carrots

Add 1 tsp jeera/cumin, 1 tsp gharam masala and 1 whole green chilli

Add 1 cup of rinsed red lentils.

Add 500ml chicken broth/stock

Add 750ml water

Method