Ramadaan recipe: Boeber like your gran used to make it

We're almost halfway through the holy month of Ramadaan, and you know what that means - boeber night. Ramadaan marks the period when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset to show gratitude. During the fast, no food or drink is consumed, and thoughts must be kept pure. By this, followers of Islam believe that it teaches them humility, patience, and spirituality. Unlike previous years, this and Eid will be a less festive time, amid the Covid-19 pandemic as the country takes precautions to curb the spread of the virus by banning or limiting social gatherings, and closing all places of worship, including mosques. But to celebrate the halfway mark of Ramadaan, you can try making and indulge in this delicious boeber dish at home with loved ones. The month-long Muslim fast, known as Ramadan has begun. Try making and indulge in this delicious boeber dish at home with loved ones. Picture: Supplied Ingredients ½ cup sago 200ml water

100g butter

200ml vermicelli (crushed)

1 tbsp coconut

5g slivered almonds

½ tsp elaichi powder or 8 cardamom seeds

2tsp rose water

2l milk

¾ cup sugar, to taste

Method

Soak sago in 200ml water for 30 minutes. Melt butter in a deep saucepan, add vermicelli, coconut, and almonds and toss with a fork until it is pink or brownish.

Add elaichi or cardamom, rosewater, milk, and sugar and bring to boil. Stir in soaked sago and simmer until sago is transparent.

Simmer until well blended.

Stir occasionally to prevent burning or sticking to the base of the pot.

Note: Depending on how thick you prefer your boeber, more or less milk can be added.

Adding approximately 85 ml to 100 ml condensed milk and less sugar also makes a nice rich boeber.

One tin ideal milk can be added to enhance the taste.

Recipe by Boekatreats.