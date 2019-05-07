How to make mince tomato pasta Picture: Salwaa Francis (Cape Malay Cooking and Other Delights)

Today marks the start of the holy month of Ramadaan. With this easy recipe by Salwaa Smith dinner will be ready in no time.

Mince Tomato Pasta

Ingredients

  • 500g pasta
  • medium onion
  • olive oil
  • 2-3 finely chopped cloves of fresh garlic
  • 4-5 fresh chopped tomatoes
  • 2 tbs sugar (optional)
  • 250g mince meat
  • 1 tsp of salt
  • ½ tsp of black pepper
  • 1 tsp of mixed herbs

Method

  1. 500g pasta cooked as per packet instruction and set aside.
  2. Sauté a medium onion in a few tablespoons of olive oil. Add 2-3 finely chopped cloves of fresh garlic. Add a tin of chopped tomatoes or 4-5 fresh chopped tomatoes. Add sugar (optional)
  3. Slow cook for about 15 minutes. Add water if needed.
  4. Add 250g mince meat with a teaspoon of salt, ½ a teaspoon of black pepper and 1 teaspoon of mixed herbs. Stir pot and cook for 10 minutes. Add pasta and and mix.
  5. Garnish with fresh parsley/coriander leaves and enjoy.
  6. Variation: make about 500ml cheese sauce. Throw over pasta. Sprinkle grated cheese and bake in oven for 20 minutes.