Today marks the start of the holy month of Ramadaan. With this easy recipe by Salwaa Smith dinner will be ready in no time.
Mince Tomato Pasta
Ingredients
- 500g pasta
- medium onion
- olive oil
- 2-3 finely chopped cloves of fresh garlic
- 4-5 fresh chopped tomatoes
- 2 tbs sugar (optional)
- 250g mince meat
- 1 tsp of salt
- ½ tsp of black pepper
- 1 tsp of mixed herbs
Method
- 500g pasta cooked as per packet instruction and set aside.
- Sauté a medium onion in a few tablespoons of olive oil. Add 2-3 finely chopped cloves of fresh garlic. Add a tin of chopped tomatoes or 4-5 fresh chopped tomatoes. Add sugar (optional)
- Slow cook for about 15 minutes. Add water if needed.
- Add 250g mince meat with a teaspoon of salt, ½ a teaspoon of black pepper and 1 teaspoon of mixed herbs. Stir pot and cook for 10 minutes. Add pasta and and mix.
- Garnish with fresh parsley/coriander leaves and enjoy.
- Variation: make about 500ml cheese sauce. Throw over pasta. Sprinkle grated cheese and bake in oven for 20 minutes.