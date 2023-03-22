Ramadaan recipes for Iftar

Muslims observe Ramadan by fasting from sunrise to sunset. Fasting serves as a mark of compassion as you experience the hunger of people afflicted by poverty, and gratitude for what you have, as well as an act of religious dedication.

Two meals are important, the first before the sun rises (Suhoor) as it provides nourishment for the day when you are fasting, and another meal after the sun sets (Iftar) at the end of the day, when you break your fast. If you are looking for cooking inspiration we have the perfect recipes. Za’atar and cheese scones. Picture: Supplied Za’atar and cheese scones

INGREDIENTS 350g flour 4 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt 100g butter 150g grated cheese

2 tbs crushed garlic flakes 2 tsp fennel seeds 150ml milk

2 eggs Za’ atar spice METHOD

Heat the oven to 180ºC. Mix flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the butter and break it into small pieces. Add in the cheddar, garlic flakes, and fennel seeds.

Whisk the eggs and milk and form a light dough. Do not over-mix. Lightly flour the tabletop and place dough. Cut into rounds and place on baking paper.

Brush scones with egg and sprinkle with za’atar and extra grated cheese. Bake until golden. Serve warm with butter.

Recipe by the Chilli Chocolate Chefs. Lamb tagine stew. Picture: Supplied Lamb tagine stew INGREDIENTS

800g lamb steaks, cut into cubes salt and pepper 30ml olive oil

2 red onions (halved and sliced) 5ml chopped garlic 5ml chopped ginger

10ml paprika 10ml ground cumin 5ml ground coriander

1 cinnamon stick 500ml beef stock 50ml honey

125ml dried apricots (chopped) 125ml whole almonds (toasted) 125g dates (pitted and chopped)

500g orange sweet potato (peeled and cubed) 125ml chopped fresh coriander Couscous

METHOD Season the lamb cubes with salt and pepper. Heat some oil and fry, in batches, until browned.

Remove and set aside. Heat more oil in a large pot and fry the onion, garlic, and ginger until softened about 5 minutes. Stir in the spices and cinnamon stick and fry until fragrant.

Pour in the beef stock and honey. Return the lamb to the pot and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes. Add the apricots, dates, and sweet potato and simmer for a further 30 minutes, until the meat is tender and the sweet potato is cooked.

Stir the coriander. Check salt and pepper. Serve on a bed of couscous sprinkled with extra almonds.

Ratatouille shakshuka eggs. Picture: Supplied Ratatouille shakshuka eggs Serves: 4 INGREDIENTS

2 tbs butter 1 onion, chopped 1 yellow or red pepper, seeds removed and diced

1 brinjal, diced 4 courgettes, sliced and diced 125g button mushrooms, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed 1 tbs tomato paste 400g tin of chopped tomatoes, blended

½ cup of water Handful of fresh basil, chopped Pinch of salt

4 eggs METHOD In a wide pan, melt the butter on medium heat.

Add the vegetables and gently fry until soft. Add the garlic and fry for a minute. Stir the tomato paste into the pan and fry for another minute. Add the tomatoes and the water and simmer slowly for about 20 minutes until the sauce thickens.

Add the chopped basil and a little salt. At this stage, you could serve the ratatouille as a vegetable option with a dish or as a delicious Mediterranean sauce. (It freezes well, so hang on to the leftovers.) To complete the shakshuka, make hollows in the ratatouille mixture and crack in the eggs.

Cover the pan with a lid and simmer for about 5 –10 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked to your preference. Serve straight from the pan. Mouth-watering date and coffee muffins. Picture: Supplied Mouth-watering date and coffee muffins

Makes: 8 INGREDIENTS 250g dates, pitted and chopped)

250ml milk 20ml instant espresso coffee powder 500ml flour

125ml brown sugar 5ml ground cinnamon 15ml baking powder

100g pecan nuts, chopped 2 eggs 60ml sunflower or canola oil

160ml Greek yoghurt For the icing 10ml coffee powder dissolved in 15 – 20 ml hot water

250ml icing sugar METHOD Combine the dates, milk, and espresso powder in a pot and heat gently.

Simmer over low heat until the dates have softened. Remove and cool. In a bowl combine the flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, and pecan nuts.

In a jug combine the eggs, oil, and yoghurt and mix well. Add the cooled date mixture and egg mixture to the dry ingredients and mix gently until all the dry ingredients have been moistened. Spoon the mixture into 8 extra large muffin cups which have been greased.

Bake at 180°C for 30 – 35 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the muffin comes out clean. Remove and cool. Drizzle with a little icing and decorate with extra chopped dates or chocolate-covered coffee beans.

For the icing Add enough dissolved coffee to the icing sugar to make a thick icing. Recipes: IOL Archives.