Ramadaan recipes that will keep you energised all month long

April 13 is the start of the holy month of Ramadaan, as declared by the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta, the Islamic religious authority in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Ramadaan marks the period when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset to show gratitude. Traditionally, one breaks the fast at sunset with a meal called Iftar and then eats again before sunrise at Suhoor. That said, it is important to bear in mind that one needs to eat healthy, nutritious, balanced meals, and take care of one’s body. Generally, fasting is an excellent opportunity to strengthen one's digestive system and help adjust one's blood sugar level. Below are recipes that are perfect for such a spiritual occasion. The recipes are delicious and easy and require only basic ingredients, many of which are either pantry staples or can easily be bought at a neighbourhood store.

Boeber

Ingredients

½ cup sago

200ml water

100g butter

200ml vermicelli (crushed)

1 tbs coconut

5g slivered almonds

½ tsp elaichi powder or 8 cardamom seeds

2 tsp rose water

2 litres milk

¾ cup sugar, to taste

Method

Soak the sago in water for 30 minutes. Melt the butter in a deep saucepan, add the vermicelli, coconut and almonds, and toss with a fork until it is pink or brownish.

Add the elaichi or cardamom, rosewater, milk and sugar, and bring to a boil. Stir in the soaked sago. Simmer until the sago is transparent and well blended.

Stir occasionally to prevent burning or sticking to the base of the pot.

Note: Depending on how thick you prefer your boeber, more or less milk can be added.

Adding approximately 85ml to 100ml condensed milk and less sugar also makes a nice rich boeber.

One tin ideal milk can be added to enhance the taste.

Recipe by Boekatreats.

Pumpkin fritters

Ingredients

Fritters

2 cups cooked mashed Pumpkin (All the water should be drained or steamed away. Then mash with one teaspoon of butter)

½ tsp salt

2 tbs sugar

2 eggs

1 cup self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla essence

Oil for frying (cooking oil)

Topping

Cinnamon sugar

200ml whipped cream

10ml golden syrup

Method

Mix all the fritter ingredients in a bowl; your batter should not be runny, else your fritters will be too mushy. It should resemble an almost stiff dough.

Fry the fritters until crisp and brown on both sides in a hot pan with 2 tbs oil on medium to high heat. Try adding the oil a little at first, as you don’t want an oily soggy fritter.

Tip: If you see the fritters, don’t hold their shape at first while frying, add a little more flour to your dough into the mixture and bind it together

Finish your fried fritter with the whipped cream, cinnamon sugar and syrup.

Recipe by Chef Naseer Abdullah. Lead Kitchen, Radisson Red Cape Town.

Spicy ramen

Servings: 3

Ingredients

3 egg noodle nests (57g each)

3-4 cups chicken broth

1 Dutoit Agri Shallot

1 tsp crushed ginger

1 tsp cumin powder

2 sprigs thyme

½ tbs Tom Yum paste

1-3 eggs (depending on servings)

1 cup boiling water

1 tbs olive oil

1 tbs butter

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 cup mushrooms

Method

Boil water in your kettle and measure out the four cups of broth. Set aside.

In a medium pot, add the shallots to the melted olive oil and butter, and allow them to become fragrant.

Once the shallots have become translucent, add the ginger, cumin powder and thyme, and let simmer for 3 minutes.

Then add the diced mushroom. When they turn golden, add the broth and bring to a simmer.

Add the tom yum paste.

Boil the eggs for 8 to 10 minutes, remove the shell, and set aside.

Once the broth is a beautiful red colour, add the egg noodles.

They should take about 6 to 8 minutes to soften. Simmer for another 3 minutes.

Dish into bowls, top with the spring onion and the egg, and enjoy.

Recipe by Zorah Booley.