If you are one of those who are curious about it and would like to try it out, you can try eating raw with these recipes.

According to a dietitian Taylor Jones, the raw food diet, often called raw foodism or raw veganism, is composed of mostly or completely raw and unprocessed foods.

Taylor says a food is considered raw if it has never been heated over 40–48°C, and that it should also not be refined, pasteurized, treated with pesticides or otherwise processed in any way. Instead, the diet allows several alternative preparation methods, such as juicing, blending, dehydrating, soaking and sprouting.

She adds that similar to veganism, the raw food diet is usually plant-based, being made up mostly of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

Below are three recipes you can try.

Spinach Hummus

Yields: Two cups

Ingredients

1 can chickpeas, drained, but reserve the liquid

2 cups baby spinach leaves

⅓ cup tahini

3 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

½ tsp salt, plus more to taste

½ tsp cumin (optional)

Olive oil and paprika for topping (if desired)

Method

Add everything but the liquid from the chickpeas to the pitcher of a blender or food processor. Pulse, adding the bean liquid as needed to get things moving, until the hummus is completely smooth.

Taste and add additional salt if desired.

Scoop into a serving dish and drizzle with olive oil and paprika if desired.

Recipe by Kitchen Treaty.

Raw Nori Wraps with Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Carrots and Zucchini

Ingredients

½ head red cabbage

1 carrot

1 small zucchini

½ cucumber

2 kale leaves

1 avocado

3-4 nori sheets

Spicy Dipping Sauce

1 tbsp Tahini

Chilli powder, to taste

1 tbsp Miso

2 dates

½ lemon juice

1 small garlic clove

Filtered water

Method

Make your wraps: Shred the veggies thinly on a mandolin, but chop the cucumber by hand.

Tear up the kale leaves and slice the avocado.

Lay your desired fillings on one side of your nori sheet, and on the opposite side spread a little sauce to seal together the ends when you roll it up.

Roll everything up tight and set aside. If you're using rice paper, dip the paper in hot water until it's pliable, then place everything you want in the middle. Wrap up like a burrito.

Blend all sauce ingredients together until smooth. Serve with wraps and enjoy.

Recipe by This Raw Some-Vegan Life.

Green Juice

Ingredients

Serves: 2 glasses

1 bunch kale

4 apples (or 2 grapefruit for alkaline option)

1 cucumber

½ lemon, peeled

Ginger

Method

Put the ingredients through the juicer.

Divide between glass and serve immediately, or store in sealed container in the refrigerator for up to two days.

Recipe by The Corner Kitchen.