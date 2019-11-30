Griddled Asparagus & Broccolini with sweet thick Soy Glaze. Pictures: Supplied

Serves 3 – 4

Ingredients

  • 200g asparagus spears
  • 200g broccolini spears
  • 45ml black and white sesame seeds, toasted
  • black pepper
Glaze

  • 30ml olive oil
  • 60ml Staffords sweet thick soy sauce
  • 15ml rice wine vinegar
  • 5ml Staffords garlic paste
Method:

1. Trim the asparagus and broccoli spears and blanch in a pot of boiling water for 1 minute.
2. Drain and cool under cold, running water, then pat dry using a clean tea towel.
3. Heat a griddle pan on the stove.
4. Whisk the glaze ingredients together in a small bowl and use to baste the vegetable.
5. Sear the vegetables in a single layer, on the griddle pan for 1-2 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving plate and scatter the toasted sesame seeds over the top.


Baked Cranberry Camembert

Ingredients

  • 100g frozen cranberries
  • 150g Staffords Cranberry Jelly, separated
  • 1 tsp chilli flakes
  • 1 x 250g wheel of camembert or brie cheese
  • 50g walnuts
  • 3 sprigs rosemary
  • Bread for serving, like a sourdough baguette
Method:

Preheat oven to 180˚C. In a small saucepan combine the frozen cranberries, 100g Staffords Cranberry Jelly and chilli flakes. 

Cook over low heat until the cranberries are soft and the sauce has thickened slightly, about 5 min. Set aside.

On a baking tray, score the wheel of camembert in a 2 cm by 2 cm pattern. In the cut grooves insert the rosemary leaves evenly throughout the wheel. Spread 50g of Staffords Cranberry Jelly evenly over top of the wheel. 

Tie a piece of kitchen twine around the outside of the wheel in order to prevent it from breaking apart too early. Sprinkle the walnuts around the wheel. Bake the camembert for 8 to 10 min or until it has become soft in the middle. 

This will vary depending on the age of the cheese you choose. Remove from oven and place onto a serving dish. Spoon over some of the cranberry chilli sauce and place the rest in a dish and serve on the side. Sprinkle with toasted walnuts and more fresh rosemary if desired.

Serve immediately with crusty sliced bread.