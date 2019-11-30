RECIPE: 2 festive starter ideas for your Christmas table









Griddled Asparagus & Broccolini with sweet thick Soy Glaze. Pictures: Supplied Griddled Asparagus & Broccolini with sweet thick Soy Glaze Serves 3 – 4 Ingredients

200g asparagus spears

200g broccolini spears

45ml black and white sesame seeds, toasted

black pepper Glaze

30ml olive oil

60ml Staffords sweet thick soy sauce

15ml rice wine vinegar

5ml Staffords garlic paste

1. Trim the asparagus and broccoli spears and blanch in a pot of boiling water for 1 minute.

2. Drain and cool under cold, running water, then pat dry using a clean tea towel.

3. Heat a griddle pan on the stove.

4. Whisk the glaze ingredients together in a small bowl and use to baste the vegetable.

5. Sear the vegetables in a single layer, on the griddle pan for 1-2 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving plate and scatter the toasted sesame seeds over the top.



Baked Cranberry Camembert

Ingredients



100g frozen cranberries

150g Staffords Cranberry Jelly, separated

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 x 250g wheel of camembert or brie cheese

50g walnuts

3 sprigs rosemary

Bread for serving, like a sourdough baguette

Preheat oven to 180˚C. In a small saucepan combine the frozen cranberries, 100g Staffords Cranberry Jelly and chilli flakes.

Cook over low heat until the cranberries are soft and the sauce has thickened slightly, about 5 min. Set aside.

On a baking tray, score the wheel of camembert in a 2 cm by 2 cm pattern. In the cut grooves insert the rosemary leaves evenly throughout the wheel. Spread 50g of Staffords Cranberry Jelly evenly over top of the wheel.

Tie a piece of kitchen twine around the outside of the wheel in order to prevent it from breaking apart too early. Sprinkle the walnuts around the wheel. Bake the camembert for 8 to 10 min or until it has become soft in the middle.

This will vary depending on the age of the cheese you choose. Remove from oven and place onto a serving dish. Spoon over some of the cranberry chilli sauce and place the rest in a dish and serve on the side. Sprinkle with toasted walnuts and more fresh rosemary if desired.

Serve immediately with crusty sliced bread.