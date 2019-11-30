Griddled Asparagus & Broccolini with sweet thick Soy Glaze
Serves 3 – 4
Ingredients
- 200g asparagus spears
- 200g broccolini spears
- 45ml black and white sesame seeds, toasted
- black pepper
1. Trim the asparagus and broccoli spears and blanch in a pot of boiling water for 1 minute.
2. Drain and cool under cold, running water, then pat dry using a clean tea towel.
3. Heat a griddle pan on the stove.
4. Whisk the glaze ingredients together in a small bowl and use to baste the vegetable.
5. Sear the vegetables in a single layer, on the griddle pan for 1-2 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving plate and scatter the toasted sesame seeds over the top.
Baked Cranberry Camembert
Ingredients
Preheat oven to 180˚C. In a small saucepan combine the frozen cranberries, 100g Staffords Cranberry Jelly and chilli flakes.
Cook over low heat until the cranberries are soft and the sauce has thickened slightly, about 5 min. Set aside.
On a baking tray, score the wheel of camembert in a 2 cm by 2 cm pattern. In the cut grooves insert the rosemary leaves evenly throughout the wheel. Spread 50g of Staffords Cranberry Jelly evenly over top of the wheel.
Tie a piece of kitchen twine around the outside of the wheel in order to prevent it from breaking apart too early. Sprinkle the walnuts around the wheel. Bake the camembert for 8 to 10 min or until it has become soft in the middle.
This will vary depending on the age of the cheese you choose. Remove from oven and place onto a serving dish. Spoon over some of the cranberry chilli sauce and place the rest in a dish and serve on the side. Sprinkle with toasted walnuts and more fresh rosemary if desired.
Serve immediately with crusty sliced bread.