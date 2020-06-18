RECIPE: 3 ingredient healthy oat cookies
The concept of a breakfast cookie can be a little bit of a stretch, but they are nutritional powerhouses.
Breakfast cookies are chocked full of fruits, nuts, seeds, and oats and are quite delicious. They are the all-time favourite for all those who love tasty and healthy snacks.
Cookies can contain good nutrition to provide energy intakes such as sugar and carbohydrates.
And the best part is that it is very tasty. Eating two to three in the morning can help you get ready to start your day.
Instead of buying cookies, you could make healthier cookies at home. The best part about making your own is that you can always add oats, raisin, and other healthy ingredients to complete your tasty cookies.
Capsicum Culinary Studio has tasked its chef lecturers to come up with delicious dishes and baking treats for the whole family to enjoy, not only during the current lockdown but also as we ease back into a more normal routine.
Chef Lerato Panyane from the school’s Boksburg campus shares below her recipe for the easiest ever oatmeal cookies that are perfect to snack on at home or pack in lunchboxes for those returning to school or the workplace.
Oatmeal cookies
Ingredients
- 2 ripe bananas (mashed)
- 1 cup quick-cooking oats (uncooked)
- ¼ cup raisins, coconut, chopped nuts or chocolate chips
Method
- Heat oven to 180 C*.
- In a bowl combine mashed bananas, oats, and your add-in ingredient.
- Spoon tablespoons of mixture onto a lightly greased baking sheet.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until the edges are brown.