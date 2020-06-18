RECIPE: 3 ingredient healthy oat cookies

The concept of a breakfast cookie can be a little bit of a stretch, but they are nutritional powerhouses.

Breakfast cookies are chocked full of fruits, nuts, seeds, and oats and are quite delicious. They are the all-time favourite for all those who love tasty and healthy snacks.

Cookies can contain good nutrition to provide energy intakes such as sugar and carbohydrates.

And the best part is that it is very tasty. Eating two to three in the morning can help you get ready to start your day.

Instead of buying cookies, you could make healthier cookies at home. The best part about making your own is that you can always add oats, raisin, and other healthy ingredients to complete your tasty cookies.