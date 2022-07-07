RECIPE: A chocolate and wine pairing to try this World Chocolate Day

We just can't keep calm because it's World Chocolate Day today! Established in 2009 on July 7, World Chocolate Day is celebrated each year to commemorate the introduction of chocolate to Europe in 1550. In celebration of this amazing day. Why don’t you try this delicious chocolate and wine pairing?

Some say that chocolate and wine just don't mix, but we beg to differ. If you know how to pair the right type of chocolate with the right type of wine, thus enhancing the flavours of both, you know that this combination is delightfully perfect. Triple chocolate tart paired with a glass of Muratie Ben Prins Cape Vintage 2018. Ingredients

½ large packet of Romany Creams ⅓ cup butter, melted Large slabs of Belgian dark chocolate

500ml home-made chocolate mousse (see recipe below) Nice to have Extra-large slab Belgian dark chocolate

1 tbsp milk Strawberries, for serving Method

Blitz biscuits in a food processor until finely crumbed. Add melted butter and blitz to combine. Press crumb mixture into the base of a 22cm tart dish. (Even out using the back of a spoon).

Melt 2 x chocolate slabs in a glass bowl over a pot of simmering water until smooth. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature - make sure it does not set again. Mix your home made mousse into the cooled chocolate.

Spoon chocolate mixture into a tart dish, smoothing out with the back of a spoon. Place in the fridge to set for about 30 – 40 minutes. Optional

Melt extra chocolate with milk and allow to cool slightly. Pour over chilled chocolate tart, spreading to cover the mousse completely. Refrigerate tart again for at least 30 minutes so that the chocolate topping hardens.

Serve with strawberries, if you like. Good idea: Make individual no-slice tarts in ramekins. Homemade chocolate mousse

Ingredients 5 x eggs separated 450ml cream

240g Belgian chocolate 170ml black coffee 2 x shots brandy

4 x 10g Gelatin leaves 20ml vanilla essence 100g sifted cocoa powder

100g castor sugar Method Separate the egg whites and yolks – Place egg whites into a large wide bowl suitable for whisking and set aside.

Measure out the cream into a deep bowl suitable for whisking. Whisk with the hand mixer until stiff peak, cover with cling wrap, and keep in the fridge. Make sure the coffee is hot, and dissolve the gelatin leaves into the coffee. Add brandy and vanilla essence. In a large flat bowl suitable for a double boiler, place the chocolate cocoa powder and coffee mixture into the bowl and allow the ingredients to melt gently over low heat, stirring occasionally.

Once everything is melted, smooth, and looking glossy, remove from the heat immediately and stir in the egg yolks. Make sure you are stirring well. Remove cream from the fridge. Whisk the egg whites until stiff peak.

Fold in the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture, folding gently to knock out all the air bubbles, then do the same with the egg white. Place the mousse into your container of choice for the setting. Allow at least 2 hours to set in the fridge before you serve and indulge in this decadent treat. Note: Before you take a sip, appreciate the rich crimson glow of this classic Cape Vintage, and breathe in the expressive floral notes of violets and roses and captivating aromas of Christmas spice and plum pudding.