African-inspired tapas are wholesome, trendy and wonderfully immersed in culture. Like these Moroccan meatballs with pomegranates

Meatballs with pomegranate glaze from Morocco

Morocco is among the main pomegranate producers and this recipe is an ode to that, boasting the vibrant flavours the country is most famous for.

Ingredients

For the Meatballs

1 shallot, very finely chopped - reserve for sauce.

500g ground lamb

4-5 large garlic cloves, minced or crushed through a press

2 eggs

1 cup chopped herbs - flat leaf parsley, mint or cilantro, or a blend

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp kosher salt, more to taste

½ tsp freshly ground pepper, more to taste

¼ cup to ½ cup toasted bread crumbs (feel free to use gluten-free bread crumbs)

shallot, finely chopped

1½ cup pomegranate juice

1 tbs maple syrup or honey.

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

pinch salt and pepper

teaspoon ground allspice

Garnish

Pomegranate seeds, fresh herbs (coriander, parsley or mint), or optional toasted pine nuts

Method