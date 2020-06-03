RECIPE: Avocado and chocolate hummus with cinnamon roasted chickpeas
June is World Avocado Month and that means it’s time for some fun and to take your avocado obsession on a culinary adventure.
Sure, burgers and pizza can be served with crescents of fresh, creamy avocado but there’s a whole world of interesting new nibbles that need your consideration. Take avocado and chocolate hummus with cinnamon roasted chickpeas. You may balk at the flavour notes, but avocado’s mild flavour and beautiful smooth texture makes it an obvious choice to enhance everything.
It is hard to think of another fruit as versatile as avocado when it comes to snacking and mealtimes. Mashed, sliced or diced, it's always a delight, with a generous ability to make all other ingredients taste that much better.
Want to try it out? Here’s how to make Avocado and Chocolate Hummus with Cinnamon Roasted Chickpeas.
Ingredients for the hummus
1 cup dates, stones and soaked in warm water
¾ cup of water
2 avocados
1 can chickpeas
4tbsp cocoa
1tsp vanilla
1tsp caramel essence
Pinch pink Himalayan salt
180ml water
Ingredients for the roasted chickpeas
½ can chickpeas, drained and patted dry
½ tsp cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Method
Drain the dates. Place all the ingredients except the water in a food processor and whizz to combine. Add water as necessary to create a smooth consistency.
To make the roasted chickpeas, toss the chickpeas with cinnamon and salt and place on a non-stick baking tray. Bake in a preheated oven for 15 - 20 minutes until golden and crunchy.
Serve with fruit, shortbread biscuits, or plain crackers.
Recipe by the South African Avocado Growers’ Association.