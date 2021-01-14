RECIPE: Avocado ice cream, anyone?

In summer avocado is arguably one of the most expensive fruits on the supermarket shelf, discouraging many people from buying it and benefiting from its health properties. But it doesn’t have to be the case. Versatile and delicious, the avocado can be a staple in your starter, mains, or yes, even a dessert, especially when it’s hot outside. The simple avocado toast broke the internet a few years ago, and now there is a recent trend on the horizon and avocados have migrated from the toaster to the freezer. As much as most people don’t approve of the innovation, frozen treats such as avocado sucker and avocado ice cream have made the list of many trend watchers.

Food stylist and recipe developer Kristen Hartke says in many cultures, from Indonesia to Brazil to Sri Lanka, the avocado is treated as the fruit it actually is, sometimes topped off with a squeeze of chocolate syrup or sweetened condensed milk, and, more often, included in sweet drinks.

Hartke says the frosty avocado-based shake known in Vietnam as sinh to bo is a simple combination of avocado, condensed milk, ice cubes, and sugar syrup that is replicated variously around the world.

Here’s how you can make avocado ice cream at the comfort of your own home.

Avocado and coconut ice cream

Serves: 6

Make ahead: For an optimal ice cream consistency, the churned ice cream needs a few hours in the freezer before serving.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups regular coconut milk

¾ cup of sugar

The flesh of 3 large ripe avocados halved, diced (about 3 cups)

3tbsp fresh lime juice

¼ cup dried shredded coconut or sweetened coconut flakes lightly toasted, for garnish (optional; may substitute toasted almonds, pine nuts, or pistachios)

Method

Combine the coconut milk and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.

Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool for a few minutes.

Then transfer to a blender or food processor, along with the avocado and lime juice.

Purée until completely smooth.

Transfer the purée to an ice cream maker; churn according to the manufacturer's directions.

It will still be somewhat soft.

Place in a separate, freezer-safe container with a tight-fitting lid and freeze for a couple of hours before serving.

If using, lightly toast the coconut in a small sauté pan over medium-low heat, stirring constantly to avoid scorching.

The coconut toasting should take less than a minute.

Once the coconut becomes fragrant and acquires a tan, remove it from the heat.

Sprinkle as a garnish over the ice cream.

Recipe by chef and cookbook author Pati Jinich.