RECIPE: Banana bread with a twist

Baking has risen as the cool thing to do in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic to such an extent that flour is running low in some places and recipe searches have hit all-time highs. Rhodes Quality shares a banana bread recipe with a twist that will keep you entertained through the lockdown period. They say that banana bread makes great comfort food. And it’s a wonderful way to get the kids involved not just in the reward of enjoying the finished product, but in the preparation, baking, and cleaning, too. Banana bread. Picture: Supplied Serves: 10 - 12 Ingredients 1 x 410 g can Rhodes Quality Pear Halves in Syrup, drained

2 eggs

170g brown sugar

80ml vegetable oil

80ml milk

170g cake flour

5ml bicarbonate of soda

3 bananas, ripe

Method

Beat together the eggs and sugar until pale and thick.

Whisk in the oil and the milk.

Sift together the flour and the bicarbonate of soda and add to the batter, beating until well mixed.

Coarsely mash the bananas with a fork and beat into the batter.

Spoon the batter into a loaf pan or tins that have been sprayed with non-stick spray and lined with baking paper.

Slice the Rhodes Quality Pear Halves into thin, even slices and place decoratively on the top of the batter.

Bake the banana bread in an oven that has been preheated to 170°C for 45 minutes (20 minutes if you are baking in smaller tins or muffin trays) or until the loaf is golden and well risen and a wooden skewer, inserted near the middle of the loaf, comes out clean.

Remove the loaf from the pan or tins and allow to cool before slicing.

Tip: Remember to store in an airtight container to preserve freshness.



