RECIPE: Black lentil salad with vegetables and herbs

Ellie Krieger Caviar-like black lentils (also known as beluga lentils for that reason) add drama to juicy grape tomatoes, shallot and herbs. Turnip bulbs or broccoli stems cut into matchsticks deliver pale, crisp contrast, and the resulting salad is dressed in a rich, mustard vinaigrette. It makes a stunning side for a cook-out and can also serve as a vegan main course. Beluga Lentil Salad With Vegetables And Herbs (Serves 6) Ingredients

1 cup (184g) black beluga lentils

3 tbs extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbs fresh lemon juice

2 tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp freshly-ground black pepper

2 medium turnip bulbs or broccoli stems from one head of broccoli, tough skins removed, cut into thin matchsticks (about 1 cup)

1 cup grape tomatoes, quartered

¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tbs very finely chopped shallot

1 tbs chopped fresh tarragon or 1 tsp dried

Method

Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in a medium pot.

Meanwhile, rinse the lentils and sort through them to remove any stones that may be present. Stir the lentils into the boiling water, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until they are just tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain and transfer to the refrigerator to cool completely, about 1 hour.

Once the lentils are cool, in a small bowl, whisk together the oil, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper.

In a large bowl, combine the lentils with the turnip, tomatoes, parsley, shallot and tarragon. Drizzle the salad with the dressing and toss to combine.

Serve at room temperature or chilled.