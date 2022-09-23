RECIPE: Braaibroodjies just in time for Heritage Day

The braaibroodjie is a South African braai staple and is usually served on white or brown bread; spread with lashings of butter on the outside, and filled with thick, juicy slices of tomato, onion, and cheese on the inside. On September 24, we celebrate Heritage Day, which has also become a popular day to invite a few friends over to have a braai and cook up some delicious sides.

Sometimes no South African braai is complete without the original South African toasties, otherwise known as ‘braaibroodjies’. Below, Durbanville Wine Valley and celebrity chef Herman Lensing have joined forces to give South Africans a winning food and wine combo to celebrate Heritage Day. Herman’s braaibroodjies. Picture: Supplied Herman’s braaibroodjies

Serves: 6 Ingredients 2 uncut loaves of white bread

100g soft butter 250 ml sundried tomato pesto 12 slices of back bacon, grilled until crisp

1 red onion, finely sliced 250 g mature cheddar, grated Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve: Durbanville Wine Valley Pinotage Method Get the coals to medium heat.

Use a sharp, serrated knife and cut the bread lengthways into slices some 1,5 cm thick – you need four slices (make breadcrumbs of the remainder to use later). Spread butter on one side of every slice followed by a layer of tomato pesto. Stack the remaining ingredients on two of the slices.

Season and place the remaining two slices with the spread side facing inwards, on top. Place in a hinged grid and grill slowly over the coals until golden brown and the cheese has melted, about five minutes per side. Be patient and go slow. Serve from the grid and allow guests to slice their own. Serve with a glass of the Pinotage.