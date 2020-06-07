RECIPE: Buttermilk scones

How do you drink your coffee or tea? With milk or black? Are you a sugar or sweetener kind of person? Do you leave it to brew for a long time? From my side, I prefer coffee with milk served with chocolate muffins or any delicious scones. They are just meant to be together. That said, Capsicum Culinary Studio, which is one of South Africa’s largest chef schools tasked its chef lecturers to come up with delicious dishes and baking treats for the whole family to enjoy during the current lockdown and chef Charne Wylie from the school's Pretoria campus shares below her recipe for her granny Lil's buttermilk scones which, she says, are an absolute winner and always brings back memories of her childhood. Wylie says she always serves the scones with strawberry jam and dollops of freshly whipped cream for that perfect teatime treat. Granny Lil’s Buttermilk Scones. Picture: Supplied

Granny Lil’s Buttermilk Scones Makes: Approximately 12

Ingredients

4 cups flour

30ml baking powder

Pinch of salt

80g cold butter

50ml sugar

250ml buttermilk

1 beaten egg

125ml water

An extra egg for brushing on as a wash.

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ᵒc degrees.

Sift and mix the flour, baking powder and salt.

Rub the cold, cubed butter into the flour mix. Add the sugar to the mixture.

Mix the buttermilk, egg and water together and add to the butter/flour mixture.

Turn out onto a floured surface and knead gently to form a dough. Do not overwork, the less you overwork the dough the better.

Roll or gently press out to about 3cm thickness. Dip a cutter into some flour, then stamp out at least 10 to 12 scones. Do not twist the cutter when cutting. Place the cutouts on a greased baking tray close together. Brush with an egg wash for a wonderful golden colour.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden.