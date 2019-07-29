This is what I have learned from testing carrot soup recipes: Even folks who really like carrots sometimes will pause at a pureed bowlful in which that vegetable is the star ingredient.





That includes people who enjoy carrots raw but not cooked, and those who are underwhelmed by the texture and/or flavor of pureed carrots.





You often find carrot soup flavored with ginger, and its texture tempered with dairy.





A little garlic, judicious use of spices and coconut milk make the difference here, with no discernible coconut taste.





I think it could even serve as a base for a minestrone-type vegetable soup, if you happen to have leftover cooked veg on hand.