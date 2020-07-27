RECIPE: Chrissy Teigen's peanut butter chocolate chip blondies

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Becky Krystal What is the cookbook equivalent of clickbait? Cookbait, maybe? If you've ever been tempted by enticing cookbook names and mouthwatering photos, you know what I'm talking about. And you probably know the disappointment that happens when you buy the book, make a recipe and it's only meh, if not a downright failure. Well, there's good news - almost too good (stick with me here) - about this recipe from Chrissy Teigen's "Cravings: Hungry for More." It delivers, and then some. It was love at first sight when I came across these Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Blondies. I knew this was something I had to make. You might even say I craved it. Then, when I baked it and served it to my colleagues, we devoured it. We went back for seconds, plus little furtive bites and crumbs. You might say we were hungry for more.

There's nothing else to say. Take the bait, and bake with it.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Blondies

INGREDIENTS

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, at a slightly soft room temperature, plus more for the pan

2/3 cup (153 grams) crunchy peanut butter (not natural-style)

3/4 cup (145 grams) packed light brown sugar

2/3 cup (155 grams) granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 1/4 cups (181 grams) flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

2/3 cup (122 grams) peanut butter chips

2/3 cup (122 grams) chocolate chips (milk or dark)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Use butter to generously grease the inside of a 25cm cast-iron pan.

Combine the unsalted butter, peanut butter and both sugars in the bowl of a stand mixer or handheld electric mixer; beat on low speed until blended. Increase the speed to medium; beat for about 2 minutes until creamy, scraping down the sides of the bowl once or twice as needed. Add the vanilla extract, then beat in the eggs one at a time, thoroughly incorporating after each addition. Stop to scrape down the bowl.

Whisk together the flour, salt and baking powder in a separate bowl; alternatively, you can sift them directly into the mixer bowl. With the motor off, add the flour mixture to the mixer bowl, then beat on low speed until just incorporated, to form a soft dough. Add the peanut butter chips and chocolate chips; beat on low speed until evenly distributed.

Spread the dough in the pan, smoothing the top. Bake (middle rack) for 40 to 45 minutes, until the crust is a little golden on the edges but the centre is still soft. (The cookie might seem underdone when it comes out of the oven, but it will firm up as it cools).

Let cool for 15 to 20 minutes in the pan, then cut into wedges or any portions you want. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Book available to order on Loot.co.za (R461)