RECIPE: Classic focaccia

Classic Focaccia (Makes One)

Focaccia deteriorates in quality after the first day. If there is some left over, wrap it tightly in plastic and store at room temperature for another day. Day-old focaccia is delicious in soup.





Ingredients





415 grams all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon active dry yeast

420 ml warm water

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing

1 1/2 teaspoons coarse sea salt

Whole or chopped fresh rosemary leaves, dried oregano, fennel seeds, or other dried herbs, for garnish (optional)





Method





In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, kosher salt and yeast. Add the warm water to the flour mixture and stir until all the flour is incorporated and a sticky dough forms. (No kneading required.)





Pour 2 tablespoons oil into a medium bowl. Transfer the dough to the bowl, turn to coat, and cover tightly with a lid or plastic wrap. Place in the refrigerator to rest for at least 24 hours or for up to 2 days.





When you’re ready to bake, brush the inside of a 23-by-33-cm baking sheet with oil. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and transfer to the prepared pan.





Using your hands, spread the dough out as much as possible, adding oil to the dough if needed to keep it from sticking. (Don’t worry if the dough doesn’t yet cover the full pan; it will once it relaxes and rises.)





Place the dough in a warm place and let rise until about doubled in bulk. The rising time will vary considerably depending on the season. (In the summer, it may take only 20 minutes for the dough to warm up and rise; in the winter, it can take 1 hour or more.) When the dough is ready, it should be room temperature, spread out on the sheet and fluffy.





Heat the oven to 230 degrees. Using your palms, pat down the focaccia to an even thickness of about 1 inch, then, using your fingertips, dimple the entire dough. Drizzle it with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Sprinkle the entire surface of the focaccia evenly with the sea salt and herbs, if using.





Bake, rotating once front to back, until the top is uniformly golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the focaccia on the baking sheet to a wire rack to cool, then slide out of the pan. Enjoy it hot.



