RECIPE: Cookies topped with mango-mascarpone

Sweet, juicy, and golden – it is easy to see why this is undoubtedly summer’s favourite fruit. South Africa grows 15 mango varieties, mostly in the subtropical regions of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. And as a nation, we love them!

The South African harvesting season is from December to the end of April, so you will be able to find your favourite mangoes on supermarket shelves right through the summer months. So if you love mangoes as we do, then you will definitely enjoy what comes next. The South African Mango Growers’ Association has shared a delicious recipe that you can whip up this Christmas. They reveal that the best thing about this recipe is that it doesn’t take too long to prepare, and you can store the biscuits for a few days to be ready and wait for whenever you or the kids get the urge. Just make sure you leave a couple for Christmas Eve! Cookies topped with mango-mascarpone. Picture: Supplied Cookies topped with mango-mascarpone

Makes approximately 18 biscuits Ingredients 100g Jungle Oats

125g almond flour 50g cake flour 150g castor sugar

Pinch of salt 80ml canola oil 30ml runny honey

15ml vanilla extract 5ml bicarbonate of soda 30ml boiling water

For the topping 80g fresh mango, peeled, pitted, and puréed 125g mascarpone cheese or cream cheese

Method Preheat the oven to 170°C and line 2 baking trays with baking paper and set aside. In a mixing bowl, mix the oats, flour, 100g of sugar, and salt.

Place the oil, honey, and vanilla in a saucepan and gently heat through. Place the bicarbonate of soda and boiling water in a small mixing bowl and stir until combined. Pour into the oil mixture, and gently stir, don’t be alarmed as it will froth up. Pour the mixture over the oat mixture and mix well to combine. Roll small amounts of the dough into 30g walnut-size balls and place spaced out on the prepared baking trays, use the palm of your hand to slightly flatten. Bake for about 8 – 10 minutes.