RECIPE: Creamy celery root soup with tahini

This comforting, winter-white soup is so rich and velvety that no one could blame you for thinking it contains a hefty dose of cream. Thanks to a triple-threat of healthful ingredients, however, this soup gets its luxurious texture in a supremely nourishing way with no cream at all.

Celery root, the soup's main ingredient, brings an inherent creaminess when puréed. Canned white beans enrich that further, blending into the soup seamlessly and adding a measure of body and satisfying protein. Finally, a generous scoop of tahini rounds out the texture, giving it richness.

The flavour of sesame paste doesn't shout here; it whispers nuttiness and lends a gentle hint of bitterness, just enough to add another layer of flavour.





The dish is finished with a bright hit of lemon. Served sprinkled with fresh parsley leaves and an unexpected crouton-crunch of crushed pita chips, it's the kind of soup that makes you actually happy it's winter.





Creamy Celery Root Soup With Tahini (Serves 4)





Ingredients





2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

900g celery root, roots and woody parts trimmed, peeled and diced (6 to 7 cups)

4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth, or more as needed

1 cup no-salt-added canned white beans, drained and rinsed

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or more as needed

1/4 cup tahini

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, or more as needed

1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1/2 cup crushed pita chips





Method





In a large pot over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until softened but not browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook, stirring, for another 30 seconds. Add the celery root, broth, beans and the salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, covered, until the celery root is very tender, about 20 minutes.

Add the tahini and the lemon juice and, using an immersion (stick) blender, purée until smooth. (Alternatively, allow the soup to cool, then purée in batches in a blender, then reheat.) Add water or additional broth as needed to achieve desired thickness. Taste and season with more salt and/or lemon juice, if desired.

Garnish with the parsley and pita chips and serve hot.





The Washington Post



