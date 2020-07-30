RECIPE: Creamy mac ‘n’ cheese for the whole family to enjoy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Online learning, homework, and parents’ busy work schedules can all compete for attention in family life. Many families struggle with finding the time to spend with one another in a meaningful and fulfilling way, especially as kids get older and begin to build their own lives and independence. But everyone’s got to eat, right? Cooking as a family isn’t just about tantalising the taste buds. A group family effort to prepare a meal can allow you to explore new flavours, tastes, and recipes as a family, and help family members bond with one another and have fun. One of South Africa’s largest chef schools, Capsicum Culinary Studio tasked its chef lecturers to come up with delicious dishes for the whole family to enjoy and Chef Anita Faku, from the school’s Pretoria campus, shares below her cheesy and creamy mac ‘n’ cheese recipe. The secret, she says, is the addition of sour cream which gives it a delicious tang.

Easy to make mac 'n' cheese

Serves: 4 - 6

Ingredients

500g macaroni

500ml mozzarella cheese (keep a handful aside for the topping)

500ml cheddar cheese (keep a handful aside for the topping)

125ml sour cream

113g butter

125ml flour

1 litre milk

Salt and pepper

Method

Bring a pot of water to the boil, add salt and a dash of cooking oil. Add your macaroni and allow to cook until al dente.

In a separate pot start melting your butter and slowly add flour once butter is melted. Whisk the butter and flour mixture into a paste and slowly add milk. Keep whisking until the mixture starts to thicken, do not allow lumps to form. Season with salt and pepper and add the cheeses to the white sauce (keeping some aside for the topping). Once melted, take off the heat.

Combine your cooked macaroni with your cheese sauce, add the sour cream to give it a tangy taste. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish and top with off with a generous serving of cheddar cheese and mozzarella.

Bake for 10 mins at 180°C or until the cheese has melted on top.