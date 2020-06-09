RECIPE: Crispy chicken breasts with mushrooms and thyme

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

“Frico” is a fun way of saying “Parmesan-crusted,” an excellent treatment for boneless chicken breasts. You really can make this with any combination of quick-cooking vegetables — but you must make it in a non-stick pan.

Crispy Frico Chicken Breasts With Mushrooms and Thyme (Serves 4)

Total time: 35 minutes





Ingredients

60g freshly grated Parmesan (about 1/2 cup), plus more as needed

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (680g to 900g)

Kosher salt and black pepper

4 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed

450g mixed mushrooms, such as cremini, shiitake, oyster or maitake, trimmed and cut into 2,5cm pieces

1 red onion, halved and cut into 1cm wedges

4 fresh thyme or oregano sprigs

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar





Method





Heat oven to 220 degrees and place the Parmesan on a plate. Lightly season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper. Dip chicken in Parmesan and turn to coat, patting to help it stick.





In a large (30cm) pan, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side, adding more oil to the pan as needed. Transfer chicken to a plate.





Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the skillet. Add the mushrooms, onion and herbs, and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook, tossing occasionally and scraping up any cheese that may be stuck to the pan, until vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Place chicken on top of vegetables and transfer the skillet to the oven. Roast until chicken is cooked through, 12 to 15 minutes.





Transfer the chicken to a plate. Add the vinegar to the vegetables and toss to combine; serve with chicken.



