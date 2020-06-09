LifestyleFood & DrinkRecipes
Crispy frico chicken with mushrooms and thyme. "Frico" is a fun way of saying "Parmesan-crusted," an excellent treatment for boneless chicken breasts. Food Stylist: Simon Andrews. (David Malosh/The New York Times)
RECIPE: Crispy chicken breasts with mushrooms and thyme

By Dawn Perry Time of article published 1h ago

“Frico” is a fun way of saying “Parmesan-crusted,” an excellent treatment for boneless chicken breasts. You really can make this with any combination of quick-cooking vegetables — but you must make it in a non-stick pan.

Crispy Frico Chicken Breasts With Mushrooms and Thyme (Serves 4)

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients
  • 60g freshly grated Parmesan (about 1/2 cup), plus more as needed
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (680g to 900g)
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed
  • 450g mixed mushrooms, such as cremini, shiitake, oyster or maitake, trimmed and cut into 2,5cm pieces
  • 1 red onion, halved and cut into 1cm wedges
  • 4 fresh thyme or oregano sprigs
  • 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
Method

Heat oven to 220 degrees and place the Parmesan on a plate. Lightly season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper. Dip chicken in Parmesan and turn to coat, patting to help it stick.

In a large (30cm) pan, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side, adding more oil to the pan as needed. Transfer chicken to a plate.

Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the skillet. Add the mushrooms, onion and herbs, and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook, tossing occasionally and scraping up any cheese that may be stuck to the pan, until vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Place chicken on top of vegetables and transfer the skillet to the oven. Roast until chicken is cooked through, 12 to 15 minutes.

Transfer the chicken to a plate. Add the vinegar to the vegetables and toss to combine; serve with chicken.

The New York Times 

