Ingredients
- 1 cup dried soya mince / textured vegetable protein 2 cups boiling water mixed with 2 teaspoons of Ina Paarman’s Beef-flavour Stock Powder
- 1 onion, roughly chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 large carrot, diced
- Sprinkling cumin seeds
- 3 bay leaves
- 4 teaspoons mild curry powder
- 1 (extra) teaspoon Ina Paarman’s Beef-flavour
- Stock Powder
- Chilli sauce, to taste
- 3 tablespoons peach chutney
- 1 baby white cabbage, shredded
- Soak the soya mince in the beef stock for 20 to 45 minutes until most of the water has been absorbed.
- Sauté the onion and garlic in water until translucent. Add the carrots. Sauté for another 2 minutes. Add the cumin seeds, bay leaves, curry powder, extra teaspoon of stock powder, chilli sauce, chutney and rehydrated soya mince (along with the remaining soaking water). Turn down the heat and cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add the cabbage and simmer for a further 10 to 15 minutes or until the carrots are cooked through, stirring regularly to prevent burning. Right before serving, remove the bay leaves.
- Serve in a baked potato, with rice or on a piece of whole-wheat toast, along with a fresh green salad.
Recipe from The South African Vegan Cookbook by Leozette Roode.