RECIPE: Daniel Stewart's butter-me-up chicken curry with garlic Naan

With 'Taste Bud Battle' here, Thirteen-year-old Daniel Stewart, who hails from Cape Town, has some advice for those planning to enter the competition.

'Taste Bud Battle' is a cooking or baking competition for young, aspiring chefs and bakers. It's a unique experience, filled with fun, learning and a chance to become a culinary superstar.

Stewart was a finalist in last year’s competition and baked a delicious vanilla galaxy mirror-glazed cake in the finale.

Getting inspiration from his mother and grandmother, Stewart said he loved to watch them cooking and baking and then he started making cupcakes and pancakes himself.

Below is how to make Daniel’s Butter-Me-Up Chicken Curry with Garlic Naan

Daniel Stewart's Chicken Butter Curry with Naan Bread. Picture: Supplied

Serves: 4

Garlic Naan

Ingredients

4 cups Snowflake self-raising flour

1pkt yeast

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

½ cup plain yoghurt

1 tbsp oil

250ml milk

Fresh coriander (chopped)

4 tsp crushed garlic

250g butter

Oil 17

Method

Add dry ingredients together and mix.

Add oil, yoghurt, and warm milk to dry ingredients and mix until it forms a dough.

Knead the dough for 5 minutes, place it into a bowl, cover the bowl and let it stand for 30 minutes until it rises.

Break dough into balls and roll out on a floured surface.

Melt butter in a bowl, add garlic and fresh, chopped coriander and mix well.

Brush oil into a heated pan and place the roll-out dough into the pan until each side is golden brown.

Brush melted butter, garlic and coriander mix on each side of the cooked bread.

Butter Chicken Curry

Ingredients

4 chicken breasts

2 tsp salt

2 tsp Rajah hot curry powder

2 tsp jeera

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp Maizena

2 cloves or 1 tsp garlic

4 tbsp plain yoghurt

6 tbsp oil

1 medium onion

2 chopped tomatoes

4 cloves or 2 tsp garlic

1 tsp ginger

125g butter

200ml cream

Freshly chopped coriander or dhanya

2 tbsp sugar

200ml water

Method

Slice chicken breasts into chunks.

Mix in 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp curry powder, 1 tsp jeera, 1 tsp paprika, 1 tsp turmeric, 1 tbsp Maizena, 2 cloves garlic and yoghurt. Let the mixture stand for 10 minutes.

Heat oil in a pan and fry chicken pieces until golden brown. Remove from pan and set aside.

Add oil to the same pan. Fry onions until golden brown, then add remaining garlic, ginger, and tomatoes. Let simmer until tomatoes soften, then add 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp curry powder, 1 tsp jeera, 1 tsp paprika, 1 tsp turmeric, and 2 tbsp sugar. Mix and add 200ml of water.

Once the mixture has cooked for 2 minutes, place it into a blender and blend.

Pour the mixture back into the same pan, heat and add butter, chicken, cream, and coriander.

Let it simmer for 5-7 minutes.