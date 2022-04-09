RECIPE: Easy Easter chocolate cake

Easter really is a day of celebrating, so why not have some cake? A moist, chocolate cake that is layered together with decadent cream frosting and topped off with tiny chocolate eggs, chocolate shavings, and edible flowers?

While you are stocking up on those chocolate eggs, be sure to stock up on regular eggs too because not only are they a source of high-quality protein, but they are also relatively well-priced compared to other protein sources. Below is an easy chocolate cake recipe from the South African Poultry Association that you can whip up this Easter holiday. Chocolate cake

Serves: 8–10 Ingredients 4 eggs, at room temperature

1½ cups caster sugar 1 cup plain flour ½ cup cocoa powder sifted

2 tsp baking powder ¼ tsp table salt 110g unsalted butter, melted and cooled

2 tsp vanilla extract 1 cup sour cream For the chocolate cream cheese icing

75g unsalted butter, softened 375g cream cheese, softened and chopped 3 cups icing sugar, sifted

½ cup cocoa powder sifted 150g milk chocolate, melted and cooled Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly grease a 22cm round cake tin (base measurement) and line with non-stick baking paper. Place the eggs and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer and whisk on high speed for 4 minutes or until thick and pale. Add the flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt and whisk to just combine, don’t overdo or it will make the batter tough. Add the butter, sour cream, and vanilla extract and whisk until smooth. Spoon the batter into the greased, lined tin and smooth the top. Bake for 45–50 minutes or until cooked when tested with a skewer. Set aside in the tin for 10 minutes to cool before transferring to a cooling rack. Turn out and allow to cool completely before icing.