Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

RECIPE: Easy Easter chocolate cake

Chocolate cake. Picture: Supplied

Chocolate cake. Picture: Supplied

Published 3h ago

Share

Easter really is a day of celebrating, so why not have some cake?

A moist, chocolate cake that is layered together with decadent cream frosting and topped off with tiny chocolate eggs, chocolate shavings, and edible flowers?

Story continues below Advertisment

While you are stocking up on those chocolate eggs, be sure to stock up on regular eggs too because not only are they a source of high-quality protein, but they are also relatively well-priced compared to other protein sources.

Below is an easy chocolate cake recipe from the South African Poultry Association that you can whip up this Easter holiday.

Chocolate cake

More on this

Serves: 8–10

Ingredients

4 eggs, at room temperature

Story continues below Advertisment

1½ cups caster sugar

1 cup plain flour

½ cup cocoa powder sifted

Story continues below Advertisment

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp table salt

110g unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Story continues below Advertisment

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup sour cream

For the chocolate cream cheese icing

75g unsalted butter, softened

375g cream cheese, softened and chopped

3 cups icing sugar, sifted

½ cup cocoa powder sifted

150g milk chocolate, melted and cooled

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly grease a 22cm round cake tin (base measurement) and line with non-stick baking paper.

Place the eggs and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer and whisk on high speed for 4 minutes or until thick and pale. Add the flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt and whisk to just combine, don’t overdo or it will make the batter tough. Add the butter, sour cream, and vanilla extract and whisk until smooth.

Spoon the batter into the greased, lined tin and smooth the top. Bake for 45–50 minutes or until cooked when tested with a skewer. Set aside in the tin for 10 minutes to cool before transferring to a cooling rack. Turn out and allow to cool completely before icing.

For the icing, before starting, ensure the cream cheese and butter are at room temperature.

Place the butter, cream cheese, icing sugar, and cocoa in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat on low until combined and smooth. Increase the speed to high and beat for 5 minutes until light and fluffy. Add the chocolate and beat for a further 2 minutes until combined. Ice the cooled cake and serve or decorate with chocolate shavings and edible flowers.

Related Topics:

EasterBaking

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Lutho Pasiya