RECIPE: Easy lentil soup

Once I fell in love with a lentil soup, and it was all I could think about when pulses came to mind. Lemony and tangy, it was the antidote to the bleakest winter days, and the colour of sunshine (from red lentils) to match its bright disposition.

Eventually, though, the obsession waned, and I remembered how deeply satisfying brown lentils could be. They can also be easier to find than red lentils.

Earthy and hearty, brown lentils keep their shape when gently simmered, which makes for a richly textured soup. And when puréed, they turn soft, plush and wonderfully smooth.





In this recipe, I’ve kept things minimal and straightforward. You’ll only need to chop one onion, sautéing it until well browned at the edges to maximize its sweetness. You’ll also have to grate (or press) some garlic, to be stirred in at the end for a pungent pop. But that’s it for the prep work.





Easiest Lentil Soup (Serves 4 to 6)





Ingredients:





6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

1 large onion, diced

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 litre chicken, beef or vegetable stock, preferably homemade

1 cup brown or green lentils, rinsed

2 thyme or rosemary sprigs

1 to 2 garlic cloves, finely grated or pushed through a garlic press

1 teaspoon white-wine, sherry or cider vinegar, or lemon or lime juice, plus more to taste

1/2 cup thinly sliced radicchio, or red or green cabbage (optional)

1/2 cup parsley leaves, chopped

Toppings (See Below)





Method





Heat 1/4 cup oil in a medium pot over medium-high heat. Stir in onions and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook until onions start to brown at the edges, stirring frequently, 6 to 9 minutes.

Stir in stock, lentils, thyme and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook until lentils are tender, 30 to 40 minutes. Discard thyme sprigs.

Stir in garlic, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil, and use an immersion blender to purée the soup to the desired consistency, keeping it chunky or making it smooth. (Alternatively, ladle it into a blender and blend in batches.) Stir in vinegar, then taste and add more salt and vinegar if needed.

In a small bowl, toss radicchio, if using, and parsley with a drizzle of oil and a sprinkle of salt. To serve, ladle soup into bowls and top with a small mound of radicchio and parsley, and/or any other garnishes you like.





For the toppings:

Dairy (yoghurt or sour cream, crumbled feta or goat cheese, or grated Parmesan); spices (toasted cumin seeds, chilli flakes, or garam masala); savoury vegetables and tart fruit (cubed avocado, browned leeks or onions, grated citrus zest, diced tomatoes, diced orange or grapefruit segments, diced roasted red peppers or pickled jalapeños); or salty finishes (croutons, chopped cooked bacon, sliced olives, crumbled nori or dried seaweed snacks, sesame seeds and sesame oil) are all worthy toppings.



