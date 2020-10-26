RECIPE: Easy vegetable curry for Meatless Monday
I love curries. Why? Because they are easy to cook, hard to mess up and, with the right ingredients, taste unbelievable.
Curries can vary greatly, depending on where they originate from. They can be further defined by cultural, traditional and personal preference by changing ingredients, spices and cooking methods.
But the one feature that is universal is the complex combination of herbs, spices and fresh or dried chilli. Curries are versatile because you have the option to use the vegetables and other ingredients you have on hand.
You have probably heard of the Meatless Monday campaign, which aims at encouraging people across the world to give up meat one day a week, for personal health and the health of the planet.
Inject some flavour and spice into your “Meatless Monday” with this quick and easy vegetarian curry recipe.
Vegetable curry
Ingredients
1 tbs olive oil
1-2 cloves garlic
1 tbs ginger, grated
3 carrot sticks, peeled and sliced
2 heaping cups broccoli florets
1 red bell pepper, sliced into thin strips
⅓ cup frozen peas
1 can full-fat coconut milk
1 tbs coconut aminos
2 tbs maple syrup
2 tbs red Thai curry paste
1 tbs lime juice
1 tbs arrowroot, dissolved in 2 tbs water
Salt to taste
Sprinkle of cayenne if you like spice.
Cilantro for topping, optional
Rice or cauliflower rice
Method
In a large pot, add the olive oil and heat. Once hot, add the onion and sauté until onion begins to become translucent. Add ginger and garlic and stir for about 30 seconds. Add carrot, broccoli, pepper, and peas and cook until tender when poked with a fork. Add curry paste, coconut milk, maple syrup, and spices and stir to combine. Meanwhile, dissolve the arrowroot starch in water in a separate bowl and add to the pot. Bring to a simmer and cook until the veggies have softened to your liking, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the coconut aminos and lime juice and any additional spices and stir. Serve over rice with fresh cilantro.
Recipe by Karlie Nutter.