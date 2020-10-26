RECIPE: Easy vegetable curry for Meatless Monday

I love curries. Why? Because they are easy to cook, hard to mess up and, with the right ingredients, taste unbelievable.

Curries can vary greatly, depending on where they originate from. They can be further defined by cultural, traditional and personal preference by changing ingredients, spices and cooking methods.

But the one feature that is universal is the complex combination of herbs, spices and fresh or dried chilli. Curries are versatile because you have the option to use the vegetables and other ingredients you have on hand.

You have probably heard of the Meatless Monday campaign, which aims at encouraging people across the world to give up meat one day a week, for personal health and the health of the planet.

Inject some flavour and spice into your “Meatless Monday” with this quick and easy vegetarian curry recipe.