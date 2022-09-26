RECIPE: Fully loaded breakfast tacos

A good breakfast can make you practically jump out of bed in anticipation. And if it is healthy as well? So why not start your morning off on the right foot with delicious tacos? Tacos are tasty, easy to make, and can be made with relatively affordable ingredients, which makes them perfect for feeding the whole family. And they are easy on the stomach too.

Story continues below Advertisement

Fully loaded breakfast tacos. Picture: Supplied Fully loaded breakfast tacos Makes: 2 large tacos Ingredients

1 cup baby button mushrooms, sliced in half 1 cup white button mushrooms, sliced ½ cup black beans, rinsed and drained

Story continues below Advertisement

½ cup corn, fresh or frozen 1 tsp Mexican taco spice 4 eggs

Story continues below Advertisement

1 tbsp butter ½ avocado, sliced ⅛ red onion, finely sliced

Story continues below Advertisement

½ cup cherry tomatoes, quartered 1 small fresh chilli, finely sliced 2 large flour tortillas

Extra virgin olive oil Salt and pepper to taste Fresh lime wedges for serving

Method Fry mushrooms in a drizzle of olive oil until golden brown. Season with salt, pepper, and taco spice. Add black beans and corn and stir together until hot and flavours have mixed. Set aside and keep warm. Scramble eggs in simmering butter until done to your liking. Season. Keep warm.

Prepare the rest of your taco toppings. Toast your flour tortillas over a gas burner using tongs until charred on the edges and warm throughout. If you do not have a gas hob, toast the tortillas in a dry pan until warm. Assemble the tacos by layering them with scrambled eggs, mushroom, bean and corn mix, fresh avocado, tomatoes, red onion and chilli.