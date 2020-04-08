RECIPE: Get cooking, it's time for pickled fish

Easter weekend is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than indulging in a delicious pickled fish dish?

Pickled fish is an all-time South African favourite, and it is a wonderful reflection of the mixed heritage of the Cape, as it is a Malaysian-inspired dish that became synonymous with the Christian celebration of Good Friday.

According to 'Cape Malay Cooking Delights', pickled fish dates back to when there were no refrigerators and different means were used to preserve food. They say that any firm-fleshed fish can be used to make this delectable dish, and that yellowtail and snoek are the most common fish used when making pickled fish.

Here is a recipe that you can try at home this Easter holiday by Angela Day.

Pickled fish. Picture: Steve Lawrence

Serves: 8

Ingredients

125ml flour