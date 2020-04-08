RECIPE: Get cooking, it's time for pickled fish
Easter weekend is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than indulging in a delicious pickled fish dish?
Pickled fish is an all-time South African favourite, and it is a wonderful reflection of the mixed heritage of the Cape, as it is a Malaysian-inspired dish that became synonymous with the Christian celebration of Good Friday.
According to 'Cape Malay Cooking Delights', pickled fish dates back to when there were no refrigerators and different means were used to preserve food. They say that any firm-fleshed fish can be used to make this delectable dish, and that yellowtail and snoek are the most common fish used when making pickled fish.
Here is a recipe that you can try at home this Easter holiday by Angela Day.
Serves: 8
Ingredients
125ml flour
Salt and white pepper
1.5kg firm white fish fillets, sliced into serving portions
Oil for frying
Sauce
1kg onions, sliced into thick rings
375ml water
30ml curry powder
125ml brown sugar
1cm piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated
3 bay or lemon leaves
5ml ground coriander
6 black peppercorns
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
500ml good-quality vinegar
15ml cornflour mixed with 30ml water
Method
Season flour with salt and pepper. Dip fish fillets into seasoned flour, coating both sides.
Preheat oil and fry fish on both sides until golden brown and cooked. Place on absorbent paper to cool.
For the sauce, boil onion rings in water for 3 minutes. Add all remaining ingredients except cornflour. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Mix cornflour with water and add to onion and curry mixture.
Simmer, uncovered, for a further 5 minutes. Arrange fish and onion-curry sauce in layers in a large dish.
Marinate covered in the refrigerator for 3 days before serving.