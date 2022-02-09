RECIPE: Get off to an early start on National Pizza Day with a pizza breakfast boat

Pizza is the culinary definition of versatility – you can personalise it as much or as little as you would like, and still, whatever you choose is what you choose. But there is an ingredient that you have been missing on your pizza that will take it to the next level – eggs. Not only do eggs on your pizza justify pizza for breakfast, but they add a creamy, rich layer to the cheese.

The idea of including an egg as a topping for pizza only transpired because Otto von Bismarck, one of the most powerful leaders in Germany’s history, had a fondness for eggs. He would eat a dozen eggs at a time and was often heard to say that; in order to work hard, one had to be well-nourished. Although we don’t recommend over-indulging as von Bismarck did, the Department of Health’s dietary guidelines for South Africans supports that we can eat eggs every day in moderation. So go on, if you haven’t already tried it; drop an egg onto the pizza dough and pop it into the oven – you will be pleasantly surprised. Pizza breakfast boats

Serves: 4 INGREDIENTS 500g prepared bread dough, divided into 4 portions

1 cup grated mozzarella cheese 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled ½ cup cream cheese

1 tbs olive oil For the fillings Bacon, spinach, sausage meat, sliced red onion, or cherry tomatoes

8 large eggs (2 eggs per boat) Extra egg wash for brushing METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180°C. In a small mixing bowl combine the mozzarella, cream cheese, and feta and set aside. On a large, floured surface, roll out the pizza dough to an oval about 12cm in length.

Transfer the dough to a parchment paper-lined baking tray. Brush the dough with olive oil and spoon on the cheese mixture leaving a 2cm margin around the outside of the dough. Fold in the 2cm margin creating a crust around the cheese, pinch the top and bottom to create a boat shape.

Brush the crust with egg wash. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove the baking tray from the oven and with a knife spread out some of the melted cheese in the centre of the pizza boat and crack an egg into it, customise with the toppings of your choice.