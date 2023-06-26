RECIPE: Give your plain chicken breasts an upgrade by wrapping them in bacon

Give your plain chicken breasts an upgrade by stuffing them with wrapping them with bacon. This chicken roulade by self-taught home cook, published book author, and social-media food influencer Sinoyolo Sifo is fancy enough for a special occasion but quick enough for a week-night meal.

Bacon-wrapped chicken roulade. Picture: Supplied Bacon-wrapped chicken roulade Ingredients 100g butter, room temperature

100g baby spinach 4 large skinless chicken breasts 1 tsp Cajun spice

salt and black pepper, to taste 230g cream cheese 600g streaky bacon

Fresh rosemary, to garnish Method Preheat the oven to 200°C.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt 20g of butter. Add the spinach and cook for 1–2 minutes, until just wilted. Remove from the heat and transfer to a large bowl. Place the chicken breasts on a chopping board. Butterfly each breast using a sharp knife (see notes and tips). Place the open, butterflied chicken breasts on your work surface and season with Cajun spice, salt, and black pepper.

Mix the remaining butter and cream cheese with the cooked spinach. Place approximately two tablespoons of the spinach and cream cheese mixture in the centre of each chicken breast. Roll up each chicken breast and wrap it in bacon. Transfer the chicken breasts to a lined oven tray and bake for 25–30 minutes or until brown all over. Toward the end of the cooking time, grill the chicken breasts for 1–2 minutes to crisp up the bacon.

Once cooked, let the chicken rest outside the oven for 5 minutes before serving. Notes and tips: How to butterfly chicken breasts? Place a chicken breast on a chopping board. Lay one hand flat on top of the breast to keep it in place.