RECIPE: Gourmet pancakes with brandied berries

Who doesn't like pancakes? Sweet or savoury, this simple yet delicious dish is celebrated all over the world in one form or another for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The beauty of pancakes is that they can be filled with almost anything. For those who have a penchant is for something sweet, there’s choose sugar and cinnamon or fillings that feature honey, fruit and ice cream. Others with a savoury palate prefer their pancakes filled with cheese, savoury mince, bacon, chicken, or vegetables. But what a lot of people don't realise is that the humble pancake dates back thousands of years and has been a favourite staple in many cultures’ diets. In ancient Greece and Rome, for example, pancakes were made from wheat flour, olive oil, honey, and curdled milk. It was called tagenias (derived from “tagenon,” the word for frying pan). Back to the present day and to celebrate this perennial favourite, Capsicum Culinary Studio chef Bernice Warner who is from the school's Port Elizabeth campus shares her favourite pancake recipe. Gourmet pancakes with brandied berries Ingredients for pancakes

2 eggs

1 cup (250ml) milk

1 cup (250ml) water

5ml vanilla essence

5ml lemon juice

Grated lemon zest of 1 lemon

60ml vegetable oil

375ml cake flour

10ml baking powder

Method

Mix together the eggs, milk, water, lemon juice, lemon zest, oil and vanilla essence.

Sieve all the dry ingredients and blend with the wet mixture in a mixing bowl with a whisk until a smooth thick batter is achieved. You might want to adjust the consistency slightly with a little water if it looks too thick.

Pour a ladle full of batter at a time into a non-stick frying pan. The pancakes should be golden brown on each side. Stack the pancakes and allow to cool.

Pastry cream filling

Ingredients

4 egg yolks

150g castor sugar

70g cake or pastry flour

500ml full-cream milk

5ml vanilla essence

Method

Cream the egg yolks, sugar and flour together until smooth.

Heat the milk in a saucepan to a simmer. Add a steady stream of the heated milk into the egg mixture, whisking constantly until combined.

Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over low heat, until thick and the flour has been cooked out. Allow the filling to cool before spreading onto your made pancakes.

Brandied berries

Ingredients

250g mixed frozen berries

45ml castor sugar

60ml brandy

Method

Place all the ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil, reduce the heat and allow the mixture to thicken slightly.

Remove from the heat and allow to cool before serving with the rolled and sliced pancake.

Assemblage

Place a sheet of plastic wrap on a work surface large enough to form a rectangle. Place the cooled pancakes down, slightly overlapping on the sides to form a rectangle.

Spread a thin layer of the pastry cream filling over the pancakes.

Roll up the pancakes, making use of the plastic wrap to form a cylinder. Once rolled, wrap it tightly with the plastic wrap and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Sprinkle castor sugar on top of the roulade and brûlée with a blowtorch before cutting it into 2cm thick slices.

Serve two slices a person with a heaped tablespoon of the brandied berries.