RECIPE: Guilt-free dessert to try under lockdown

As we face a long pull in isolation, the need for easy and resourceful recipes is greater than ever.

It’s truly the time to ‘Netflix and chill’ and catch up on all the documentaries and series we’ve been threatening to watch for ages - and what better to go with that than a healthy snack but not shutting out a sweet treat?

Courtesy of BON Hotel Empangeni’s star chef, Stacey Botha, we have a guilt-free chocolate mousse for you to indulge in while bingeing your favourite show, or even just when the craving strikes while you’re cuddled up on the couch.

Sugar-free Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients

150ml water

10ml gelatine

150ml milk

50g cocoa powder

1 pinch of salt

80g butter

10ml honey

85g egg yolk

120g xylitol

½ tsp cream of tartar

250ml fresh whipped cream

Fresh berries

Method

Place the water into a pot and heat. Add gelatine, and whisk until dissolved.

Add milk, cocoa powder, salt, and vanilla. Use a whisk and dissolve cocoa into the mixture.

Add butter and honey, mix until dissolved. Stir regularly until hot.

Leave to cool slightly. Whisk in the egg yolks.

Grind xylitol until fine. Set aside.

Whisk egg white and cream of tartar on high speed until stiff peaks. Add xylitol one spoon at a time until well mixed.

Add cocoa mixture slowly to the egg white, until well mixed.

Pour mixture into your serving glasses. Refrigerate until set. Serve with freshly whipped cream and fresh berries.