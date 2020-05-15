RECIPE: Hearty winter Austrian beef goulash soup

When winter comes, there is nothing better than a hot bowl of soup and a piece of steamy bread to warm you up after a long day. That said, you can comfort your family with Constantia Glen’s famous Austrian beef goulash soup, a nourishing traditional cold-weather foil that's hearty and rich in flavour which can also be paired perfectly with Constantia Glen FIVE 2016. Our heart-warming goulash soup needs a big, well-structured red wine to clean your palate and the Constantia Glen FIVE 2016 does this perfectly”, said Constantia Glen winemaker Justin van Wyk in a statement. Comfort your family with Constantia Glen’s famous Austrian beef goulash soup, a nourishing traditional cold-weather foil that's hearty and rich in flavour. Picture: Supplied Traditional Austrian Beef Goulash Soup Serves: 4 Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

600g medium onions, chopped

1 tsp garlic, finely chopped

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp paprika

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp marjoram

½ tsp thyme

½ tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

250g boneless, cubed beef

¼ cup red wine

4 cups warm beef stock

660g medium potatoes, peeled and diced

Salt and pepper

To serve

Sour cream

Chopped chives

Crusty bread

Method

Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based pot over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté until tender for 8-10 minutes.

Stir in the tomato paste, paprika, cumin, marjoram, thyme, and cayenne pepper. Add the beef and fry, 5 minutes.

Stir in the red wine and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the stock, cover, and cook for 40 minutes.

Add the potatoes and simmer for a further 30 minutes until the potatoes and meat are fork-tender.

Season the soup to taste, ladle into bowls and top each portion with a dollop of sour cream. Sprinkle some chives on top and serve with freshly baked bread.

The wine can be purchased online for delivery to your door after the lockdown restrictions have been lifted.



