RECIPE: Home-made chicken broth

If you’re craving comfort food but feeling too lazy to cook a full meal, or trying to soothe a common cold, a hearty bowl of home-made soup will do the trick. This tasty winter meal can assist you with weight loss and strengthen your immune system. It’s also easy to make, cost-effective, nutrient-dense, and freezes quite well.

The ingredients you use are up to you – vegetables, different types of meat, lentils, or beans. Although soup is a simple meal to prepare, not everyone is familiar with the various recipes. To help beginner cooks jump on the soup bandwagon, here is a simple and delicious soup recipe courtesy of the Harvest Table kitchen:

Home-made Chicken Broth Ingredients: 2kg chicken necks/feet/wings

3 carrots, chopped 3 celery stalks, chopped 2 medium onions, skin on, sliced in half lengthwise and quartered

4 garlic cloves, skin on and smashed 1 tsp Himalayan salt 1 tsp whole peppercorns

3 tbs apple cider vinegar 2 bay leaves 3 sprigs of fresh thyme

5–6 sprigs of parsley 1 tsp oregano 18–20 cups cold water

Optional: 8 tbs of The Harvest Table Bone Broth Directions: 1. Place all ingredients in a slow cooker.

2. Add water. 3. Simmer for 24–48 hours, skimming fat occasionally. 4. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.