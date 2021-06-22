LifestyleFood DrinkRecipes
Soup is a tasty winter meal. Picture: Bluebird Provisions/ Pexels
RECIPE: Home-made chicken broth

If you’re craving comfort food but feeling too lazy to cook a full meal, or trying to soothe a common cold, a hearty bowl of home-made soup will do the trick.

This tasty winter meal can assist you with weight loss and strengthen your immune system. It’s also easy to make, cost-effective, nutrient-dense, and freezes quite well.

The ingredients you use are up to you – vegetables, different types of meat, lentils, or beans.

Although soup is a simple meal to prepare, not everyone is familiar with the various recipes.

To help beginner cooks jump on the soup bandwagon, here is a simple and delicious soup recipe courtesy of the Harvest Table kitchen:

Home-made Chicken Broth

Ingredients:

2kg chicken necks/feet/wings

3 carrots, chopped

3 celery stalks, chopped

2 medium onions, skin on, sliced in half lengthwise and quartered

4 garlic cloves, skin on and smashed

1 tsp Himalayan salt

1 tsp whole peppercorns

3 tbs apple cider vinegar

2 bay leaves

3 sprigs of fresh thyme

5–6 sprigs of parsley

1 tsp oregano

18–20 cups cold water

Optional: 8 tbs of The Harvest Table Bone Broth

Directions:

1. Place all ingredients in a slow cooker.

2. Add water.

3. Simmer for 24–48 hours, skimming fat occasionally.

4. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

Discard solids and strain remainder in a bowl through a colander. Let stock cool to room temperature, cover and chill.

5. Use within a week or two.

