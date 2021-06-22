RECIPE: Home-made chicken broth
If you’re craving comfort food but feeling too lazy to cook a full meal, or trying to soothe a common cold, a hearty bowl of home-made soup will do the trick.
This tasty winter meal can assist you with weight loss and strengthen your immune system. It’s also easy to make, cost-effective, nutrient-dense, and freezes quite well.
The ingredients you use are up to you – vegetables, different types of meat, lentils, or beans.
Although soup is a simple meal to prepare, not everyone is familiar with the various recipes.
To help beginner cooks jump on the soup bandwagon, here is a simple and delicious soup recipe courtesy of the Harvest Table kitchen:
Home-made Chicken Broth
Ingredients:
2kg chicken necks/feet/wings
3 carrots, chopped
3 celery stalks, chopped
2 medium onions, skin on, sliced in half lengthwise and quartered
4 garlic cloves, skin on and smashed
1 tsp Himalayan salt
1 tsp whole peppercorns
3 tbs apple cider vinegar
2 bay leaves
3 sprigs of fresh thyme
5–6 sprigs of parsley
1 tsp oregano
18–20 cups cold water
Optional: 8 tbs of The Harvest Table Bone Broth
Directions:
1. Place all ingredients in a slow cooker.
2. Add water.
3. Simmer for 24–48 hours, skimming fat occasionally.
4. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.
Discard solids and strain remainder in a bowl through a colander. Let stock cool to room temperature, cover and chill.
5. Use within a week or two.