RECIPE: Honey custard cups with blueberry compote

By Ellie Krieger These creamy custard cups are delicious plain, and they can be served shortly after cooking while still a bit warm or chilled. Though stellar on their own, they are even better topped with the fragrant compote here. It's a simple pleasure, too: Just blueberries, fresh or frozen, simmered with a bit of honey and a pinch of cardamom until bursting. This is a glorious blueberry compote that is kissed with the heady, fruity fragrance of ground cardamom. It's a delightful, better-for-you dessert made simply, with ingredients you probably have. (Use ground cinnamon if you don't have cardamom.) The custard and the compote can be refrigerated, tightly covered, for up to 4 days.

Honey Custard Cups With Blueberry Compote (Serves 6)

Ingredients

FOR THE CUSTARD

2 cups (480ml) milk

2 large eggs

1 large egg yolk

1/4 cup (60ml) honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pinch kosher salt

FOR THE COMPOTE

1 cup (145 g) blueberries, fresh or frozen

2 tablespoons honey

1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom

Method

Make the custard: Position a baking rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 160 degrees. Meanwhile, bring a kettle of water to a boil on the stove, and place a clean kitchen towel on the bottom of a 23-by-33-cm baking dish.

In a small saucepan over medium heat, heat the milk until very hot but not boiling. In a medium bowl whisk the eggs, egg yolk, honey, vanilla and salt.

Discard any skin on the top of the hot milk. Whisk about 1/4 cup (60ml) of the milk into the egg mixture to temper the egg, then gradually whisk in the rest of the milk.

Pour the mixture into six (170g) ovenproof custard cups or ramekins. Place the ramekins into the baking dish on top of the towel. Position the cups so they are not touching each other or the sides of the pan. Place the baking dish onto a rack in the middle of the oven (it prevents the ramekins from moving around) and pour hot water into the pan around the cups so it come a little more than halfway up the sides of the cups.

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until the custards are set and the tops are golden, but the custard still jiggles a little in the centre when you gently shake the pan. Remove the custard cups from the water bath and let cool for 30 minutes before serving.

Make the compote

In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the blueberries, honey and cardamom and cook, stirring frequently, until the berries begin to burst, about 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool. The compote will thicken as it cools.

Serve the compote slightly warm or refrigerate for up to a week in an airtight container.

Serve the slightly warm custard topped with the warmed blueberry compote, or chill both the custards and the compote and serve both cold.