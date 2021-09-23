RECIPE: How to create a proudly South African snack platter inspired by the colours of the SA flag

Wow your guests this Heritage Day with this snack platter inspired by our county’s bold and colourful flag. Serve as a starter or as a side dish to your braai.

Below you’ll find individual recipes that represents each colour on the SA flag. Once the individual dishes have been made arrange the food elements by colour to represent the South African food flag. South African snack platter. Picture: Supplied RED - Chicken skewers

Ingredients 3 large red peppers, roasted in the oven until soft, then remove the skin 2 large red peppers, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 Tsp Hinds Spices Paprika ½ Tsp Hinds Spices Crushed Chillies 3 Tsp Hinds Spices Chicken Spice

800-900 g chicken, cut into bite-sized cubes Oil Skewers

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C. Combine the roasted peppers, Hinds Paprika and Hinds Chicken Spice in a blender with a drizzle of oil.

Marinate the chicken pieces with the red pepper mixture then roast in the oven for 15 - 20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Place the cooked chicken onto skewers alternating with the red pepper pieces. GREEN - Guacamole

Ingredients 3 large ripe avocados, peeled and cubed 1 Tsp Hinds Spices Mixed Herbs

½ Tsp Hinds Spices Salt & Vinegar Seasoning Method In a mixing bowl, combine the avocado, Hinds Mixed Herbs, Hinds Salt & Vinegar Seasoning. Add more Hinds Salt and Vinegar Seasoning to taste.

BLACK - Marinated olives 1 cup / 150 g pitted black olives 1 Tsp Hinds Spices Mixed Herbs

2 Tsp crushed garlic ½ Tsp Hinds Spices Paprika 60 ml canola oil

Method In a mixing bowl, combine the pitted black olives, Hinds Mixed Herbs, crushed garlic, Hinds Paprika and canola oil. YELLOW - Spiced chips

1 bag frozen chips, deep-fried in oil or baked in an air fryer or oven Hinds Spices Chip Seasoning Method

Toss the cooked chips in Hinds Chip Seasoning. WHITE - Baked Feta Ingredients

150 g feta, cut into fingers 60 ml canola oil 1 Tsp Hinds Spices Mixed Herbs

½ Tsp Hinds Spices Crushed Chillies Method Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Gently combine the feta, canola oil, Hinds Mixed Herbs, Hinds Crushed Chillies on an oven tray, cover with foil and bake for 10 - 15 minutes until the cheese is warm. BLUE - Cheese Dip Ingredients

200g blue cheese (Don’t like blue cheese? Switch the blue cheese for cream cheese, sour cream or cottage cheese and add a dash of blue food colouring) 2-3 drops blue food colouring A pinch of Hinds Spices White Pepper or Black Pepper