RECIPE: How to make a Christmas cake in a mug

With Christmas here, there’s no better time to show off some new desserts to your family and friends. Christmas is always a busy day, so if you are looking to save some time or to add a twist to the traditional desserts, below is a simple recipe for a Christmas cake in a mug infused with Auchentoshan American Oak which can be prepared in a few minutes. Triple distilled and matured solely in American bourbon casks, Auchentoshan’s notes of vanilla and caramelized sugar, and a tiny little bit of spiciness, makes the single malt the perfect ingredient for Christmas. Here’s how to make Christmas cake in a mug. Ingredients

4 tbsp butter

1tbsp cocoa powder

2tbsp dried cranberries

2 giant contemporary eggs

2tbsp Auchentoshan American Oak

8 tbsp gentle brown sugar

1.5tsp blended spice

12 tbsp self-elevating flour

Method

Soak the dried cranberries within the Auchentoshan American Oak for a quarter-hour.

Soften the butter in a mug in a microwave for 20 seconds (800 watts). Pour the melted butter into a big bowl, then one after the other beat within the brown sugar, blended spice, eggs, cocoa powder, flour, milk, and half of the cranberries.

Divide the batter between 4 mugs. High with the remaining cranberries.

Microwave every mug individually for 1 ½ to 2 ½ minutes every, until risen and agency. Serve instantly with the ice cream of selection.

Social media guru Charlotte Kearsey also shares below six ways for you to experiment with whisky in the kitchen.

Breakfast

Simply add a tablespoon of whisky while you cook your morning oats, along with some sugar and milk. Finish off with a drizzle of honey.

Easy marinade for chicken, pork, or steak

Add about ½ a cup of whisky to your marinade along with your other ingredients such as sugar, soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Seal in an airtight container and shake and let it sit in the fridge for at least 3 hours.

Salad dressing (yes, you read that right!)

Mix the following: 1/3 cup Whisky, 1/2 cup olive oil, 4-6 tablespoon, good quality balsamic vinegar, 1/2-1 teaspoon brown sugar, 1/2 salt, 1-2 tablespoon, chopped fresh thyme, 1/2 tsp fresh cracked pepper, a dash of cayenne, 1/2 clove of garlic very finely chopped. Ideal over mixed leaves and hot chicken or fish strips.

Whisky cheese sauce

Whether it’s a fondue or a sauce for your pasta, stir in your whisky after your cheese has melted. Cook at low heat for a few minutes and season with salt and pepper.

Bread pudding with whisky sauce

Use your favourite bread pudding recipe and use the following recipe for the sauce:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/4 cup heavy cream, 2 tablespoons whisky. Melt the butter, sugar, and heavy cream together in a small saucepan over low-heat. Once the sugar is dissolved, turn off the heat and stir in the whisky. Serve the sauce with the bread pudding while warm.

Scotch coffee

Pour a shot of espresso into a mug along with a shot of single malt Scotch whisky. Steam and froth the milk and pour over the coffee/whisky. Dust with your favourite topping.